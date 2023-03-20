10 ex-Broncos have signed with other teams during free agency

Ten in, ten out.

The Denver Broncos have signed ten unrestricted free agents so far this offseason. The Broncos have also seen ten of their former players sign with other teams during NFL free agency.

Here’s a quick look at Denver’s ex-players who found new homes.

1. TE/FB Andrew Beck (Houston Texans)

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

2. RB Mike Boone (Houston Texans)

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

3. DL Dre’Mont Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

4. OT Calvin Anderson (New England Patriots)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

5. TE Eric Saubert (Miami Dolphins)

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

6. WR Freddie Swain (Miami Dolphins)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

7. DL DeShawn Williams (Carolina Panthers)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

8. RB Chase Edmonds (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

9. OL Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

10. LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (Las Vegas Raiders)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire