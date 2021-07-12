10 biggest questions for Green Bay Packers defense entering training camp

A talent-rich Green Bay Packers defense that jumped into the top 10 in yards allowed (ninth) but regressed in points allowed (19.6 to 23.1) will welcome a new coordinator to an important leadership role in 2021.

Gone is Mike Pettine, who led the Packers defense for three seasons, and arriving is Joe Barry, who didn’t produce top-level defenses during his previous two stints as a defensive coordinator but now inherits the most talented group he’s ever coached.

The change at coordinator is the biggest question mark for the Packers defense entering training camp. What adjustments will Barry make in scheme and player usage? How will his scheme and plan of attack differ from Pettine’s? Is he capable of pushing the group to the next level? Whether or not Barry can hit the ground running during his first season as the Packers defensive coordinator might be a deciding factor for the team’s Super Bowl aspirations in 2021.

Here are the rest of the biggest question marks facing Barry’s group entering camp:

Will Rashan Gary continue ascending?

Last summer provided the early signs of a potential breakout for Gary, who – after a slow start to Year 2 – transformed into a legitimately disruptive force as a rotational edge rusher for the Packers defense. Can training camp once again provide the foundation for another step in his development? The Packers are certain big things are in his future, and his dominance at times to end last season suggests another leap in Year 3 isn't just possible but likely. Even with Preston Smith back, Gary is going to get more opportunities in 2021. He's violent setting the edge and ever-improving as a rusher. Training camp will provide the first clues about Gary's readiness to go from a valuable rotational player to a full-time disruptor. Stardom awaits if Gary is prepared to grab it to start his third season.

Who starts opposite Jaire Alexander?

The Packers brought back Kevin King on a one-year deal with void years, making him the odds-on favorite to start once again on the perimeter opposite Jaire Alexander. But what about first-round pick Eric Stokes? He has elite NFL speed, and he looked sticky at times in coverage at the SEC level. King can be a useful player, but injuries and inconsistencies have plagued his career, and he's coming off a disastrous final performance in the NFC title game. Maybe the arrival of Stokes can push him to a new level of performance. Or maybe Stokes is ready to compete for playing time right away. The Packers can let the competition play out in full this summer.

Who plays the star?

The "star" position is really just the slot cornerback spot in Joe Barry's scheme. Like all defenses, it's an increasingly important position. In today's NFL, slots have to cover all types of positions in space, play the run with physicality and add something to the blitz package. Chandon Sullivan, who returned on a one-year restricted tender, is the early favorite after starting there all of last season, but the Packers have options. Standout safety Darnell Savage could play down in the slot for more snaps. The Packers might like one of their perimeter corners – even Jaire Alexander – at times in the slot. This will be one of the top position battles to watch during camp. The Packers would probably like to identify two or three players capable of handling the role, and then find the one primary starter.

Which young linebacker will stand out?

Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers signed De'Vondre Campbell, adding an experienced linebacker to a group that lost Christian Kirksey, but the real improvement from the annually disappointing position must come internally. Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin and Ty Summers all played over 100 snaps last season, and Oren Burks is back for what could be one last opportunity. The Packers also drafted Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round. Barry's arrival provides a clean slate and new opportunities for a player or two to step up and grab starting snaps. And Barry has a decorated background of coaching up the linebacker position. The Packers really need at least one young player to show improvement during camp, or this position group could be a weak point once again in 2021. Maybe the new scheme will push one or two of the young players forward.

Who will be the third safety?

Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos are locked in as starters, but most defenses in today's NFL utilize at least three safeties, and if the Packers want to get creative with how they use Savage and Amos, a third safety capable of playing a variety of roles must be identified. Will Redmond looks like the early favorite, but will any of the youngsters push him during camp? Vernon Scott, Henry Black and even rookie Christian Uphoff could all get chances to play a Raven Greene-like role.

Will Preston Smith shows signs of a bounce back?

Preston Smith's regression in 2020 is well-documented. His value and production went down in just about every phase, but especially rushing the passer. The Packers brought him back for one more season with a creatively reworked deal, based mostly around sack incentives. Now properly motivated financially, Smith could be an important part of the defense's progression if he's able to reach 2019 levels of disruption as part of an edge-rushing trio with Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary. Expect him to show up to camp in much better shape than last summer. He was too sluggish in 2020. A more explosive version of Smith could create the bounce-back season he's looking for.

Is T.J. Slaton ready to contribute?

Slaton, a fifth-round pick, represents the Packers' only notable addition to the defensive line this offseason. He is a massive human being with impressive athleticism, and there's real potential for him as an attacking interior defender if he can keep his weight under control, but he might also need time to develop as a pro before he's ready to play any kind of role for the Packers defensive line. Can Jerry Montgomery fast-track him during camp? Slaton's size and skill set could be a nice addition to a defensive line that needs to be better in 2021. And his ability to play on the nose would give the Packers options with Kenny Clark. If he's not ready to contribute, the Packers' front will look nearly identical to 2020.

Can Josh Jackson or Oren Burks finally contribute?

Two top draft picks from the 2018 draft will be in the spotlight during camp. It's a last chance summer dance for both Jackson and Burks, who – now entering their fourth training camp with the Packers – are firmly on the roster bubble and lacking a clearly defined role to start contract years. A new defensive coordinator might mean new opportunities, but both Jackson and Burks have issues they must correct to get on the field regardless of the guy calling plays. Training camp will provide the reps. And neither cornerback nor inside linebacker is a settled position for 2021. Either Jackson and Burks emerge this summer or both could be on their way out.

Who wins a roster spot as the fourth edge rusher?

The Packers will keep at least four edge rushers, and Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary are locked in as the top three to start camp. A roster spot (or two) is available to be won by one of the young edge rushers this summer. Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Tipa Galeai and Delontae Scott all have the opportunity. Which player can show the best combination of progression as an outside linebacker in the scheme and special teams ability? There's a good mix of length and athleticism in the group. And all four worked with Mike Smith over the past year. It might be fair to expect one of the four to emerge as a surprise standout during camp.

What kind of pass-rushing combos can Barry cook up?

The Packers won't show all their cards during training camp, but all of the team's public practices could provide hints on how Joe Barry will cook up new pass-rushing combinations in 2021. He has so many potential combinations, given the Packers' depth at edge rusher and the versatility of the rushers up front. Mixing and matching players such as Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Kingsley Keke should provide fun and creative looks. One of the biggest priorities for Barry has to be making the pass-rush more efficient and more disruptive in 2021. Getting the right combinations of players on the field together will be a vital step in the process. This can be a Super Bowl-caliber pass-rush in Green Bay if all the pieces fit right.

