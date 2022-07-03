10 best Colts 2022 offseason acquisitions

The Indianapolis Colts made several moves this offseason as they look to compete for the AFC South crown yet again.

The moves made by general manager Chris Ballard included a quarterback swap, adding a starting cornerback to the secondary and bringing in several rookies who will compete for starting roles in Year 1.

Between free agency, trades and the 2022 NFL draft, here are the 10 best offseason acquisitions for the Colts:

QB Matt Ryan

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After trading away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, the Colts didn’t really have a plan for what they were going to do at quarterback. Then, Ryan became available as the Atlanta Falcons engaged in trade talks for Deshaun Watson.

While Ryan isn’t in his prime anymore, he fits the mold of what successful quarterbacks have looked like under head coach Frank Reich. He’s a strong leader, he has a quick release and he “makes the layups” as Ballard would put it.

Getting their quarterback situation stabilized this offseason was the biggest priority, and finding a way to get Ryan was a massive win for the front office.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/Justin Berl

While figuring out the quarterback situation was a must, the Colts needed to upgrade their pass rushers in the worst way. Even though it came at a high price by sending away cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, the addition of Ngakoue should go a long way for the defense.

As Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo enter the second year of their careers, the pass rush should take a step forward. They still have one of the best three-technique defensive tackles in DeForest Buckner as well. Bringing in Ngakoue, who has never recorded fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season, will be a major boost.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Moving the aforementioned Ya-Sin to the Raiders was a big blow to the cornerback room. But it helps a bit when a five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year is available in free agency. Replacing Ya-Sin with Gilmore is a huge get for the Colts in a secondary with some question marks.

Gilmore dealt with injuries during the 2021 season but when he was on the field, he was still a highly valuable asset. The veteran will be starting on the boundary opposite Kenny Moore II (pending his contract situation), giving the Colts a strong 1-2 punch if all goes well during training camp. The secondary could have already improved with a better pass rush, but now they get a bonafide stud to work on the boundary.

WR Alec Pierce

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

One of the few surprises during the draft was this selection. Pierce was one of the players thought to be a near-perfect fit for the Colts. Even after they traded back from their first selection in the second round, Pierce was available at No. 53. Now, he’s set to compete for a starting role right away.

Though a healthy Parris Campbell might take the No. 2 role in the wide receiver room, Pierce is going to compete for the starting Z role. That means we’re likely going to see a lot of him on the boundary and potentially as a starter in two wide receiver sets.

Pierce’s size and speed make him a perfect fit for the Colts. He can get vertical in a hurry, he has sure hands and has shown solid body control on contested catches. Pierce will have a solid role during his rookie season. The only question that remains is how big.

TE Jelani Woods

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

There are few players that bring more excitement than Woods. His potential to be a star is unmatched. At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash while posting elite numbers in the vertical jump (37.5 inches), broad jump (10’09”) and three-cone drill (6.95).

Almost every relevant pass-catching tight end in the NFL has a baseline of athleticism that needs to be met. Woods not only met those standards—he obliterated them.

Though this may be more of a long-term play simply because tight ends don’t produce at a high rate during their rookie seasons, Woods could turn out to be a star in a few years.

S Rodney McLeod

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Colts knew that Khari Willis was going to retire this offseason. Maybe they just got lucky with their moves. But bringing in McLeod now looks even better than before because of the massive hole Willis left in the secondary.

McLeod is a savvy veteran who should fit in right away in Gus Bradley’s defense. He can work both at free and strong safety until rookie Nick Cross (more on him soon) is ready for the starting role at the latter position.

McLeod brings a much-needed versatile skill set to the secondary when the. Colts need it the most. They may need to rely on him as a starter to begin the season with Willis now out of the picture.

OT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Colts have yet to find their replacement for Anthony Castonzo, but there’s a chance Raimann could be that starting as soon as 2022. The third-round pick has immense potential given his elite athleticism but may need some time to learn the nuances of left tackle.

While Raimann will enter training camp as the second-string left tackle behind Matt Pryor, who was re-signed this offseason, the Colts are extremely high on his potential to be the anchor on the blindside for the next handful of years.

Though he will already be 25 years old by the time the season starts, Raimann could still find his way into a starting role before the midway point of the regular season. If it works out, this selection will look like a steal in the third round.

QB Nick Foles

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Reich has been waiting a long time to get Foles in the building. Ever since he took the job in 2018, Reich has been wanting Foles to be his backup quarterback. Finally, he got his wish.

While Matt Ryan will be leading the offense, the Colts desperately needed a backup quarterback. Sam Ehlinger likely wasn’t ready for that role even though he held it for the majority of his rookie season in 2021. Foles gives the Colts a better chance to keep the offense afloat if something happens to Ryan.

S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Another long-term play for the Colts, Cross has all of the potential in the world. He’s an athletic specimen capable of playing either safety spot. He has the size to work near the line of scrimmage but the speed to cover immense ground as a deep safety.

Not even 21 years old yet, Cross may be forced into a bigger role than expected because of the retirement of Khari Willis. While the aforementioned McLeod could very well start the season at safety, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Cross could take over that role during the second half of the campaign.

He’s still extremely young so the Colts could be patient with him, but the potential with the third-round pick could pay off in a massive way.

RB Phillip Lindsay

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Having the rushing leader in the backfield means the running back position isn’t a massive priority but depth is always needed. The combination of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines won’t leave much room for another back to see work, but Lindsay is as strong of insurance as it gets.

The former undrafted rookie had two 1,000-yard seasons during his first two campaigns in the NFL and even though his production has slipped a bit, it’s hard to find that kind of production in a backup running back.

Lindsay may have to contribute a bit more on special teams than he’s used to but if something were to happen to Taylor, they wouldn’t be completely lost with Lindsay holding the early-down role.

