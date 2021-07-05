1 Colts player at each position to watch at training camp

Indianapolis Colts training camp is just over three weeks away, and we’ll continue to preview the team leading up to the return of football following the summer break.

There are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on when training camp commences on July 27 for the Colts. They have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, some new young pass rushers looking to make a difference and a myriad of position battles to watch.

With training camp a few weeks away, here is one Colts player at each position to watch:

Quarterback: Carson Wentz

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There is a position battle taking place for his backup but let's be honest, all eyes are going to be on Wentz. The 28-year-old is looking to bounce back from a porous 2020 season and will be trying to solidify himself as the future of the position. That all starts with a strong training camp.

Running Back: Marlon Mack

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines already have their roles carved out. But how will Mack look after working his way back from a torn Achilles, an injury that typically is a death sentence for running backs?

Wide Receiver: Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This whole group will be one to watch, especially the back end of the depth chart. However, I'll be looking to see if Pittman Jr. is showing signs of becoming the top target in the offense. It seems he has a rapport with Wentz already so it wouldn't be a shock to see him lead the team in targets in 2021.

Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

We saw Alie-Cox make strides in the passing game during parts of the 2020 season. Can he take over the tight end room as a receiver? That's one of the biggest questions entering training camp, especially now that he has competition in fourth-round pick Kylen Granson, who is a menace after the catch.

Offensive Line: Sam Tevi

AP Photo/Doug Murray

This would be Eric Fisher, but it's unlikely he will be ready to return from his Achilles surgery by the time training camp arrives. But Tevi appears to be the next man up to battle for the starting left tackle spot until Fisher gets back. Plenty of eyes will be on Tevi to see if he's up to snuff in protecting Wentz's blindside.

Defensive Line: Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The defensive line has a ton of players to keep an eye on. From rookie Kwity Paye to third-year edge rusher Ben Banogu, there are plenty of X-factors in this room. But Turay is going into a contract year and can make a difference for the entire defense if he can find that form from 2019. He had surgery this offseason to clean up his ankle so it will be vital to see how he's moving at camp.

Linebacker: E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The departure of Anthony Walker Jr. opens the door for Bobby Okereke to work at the MIKE position alongside Darius Leonard. There will be a battle for the SAM spot as well, but it will be interesting to see if Speed—a fifth-round pick from 2019—has taken a step forward on the depth chart.

Cornerback: Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This is a big year for the third-year cornerback. This is the time in which he needs to show that he's capable of holding a starting spot on the boundary for an entire season and so with more consistent production. He'll be looking to fend off T.J. Carrie and Marvell Tell.

Safety: Shawn Davis

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie out of Florida will be battling for the third spot in the room with a player holding just about the same name as him in veteran Sean Davis. The hard-hitting fifth-round pick could make some splash plays in camp but will need to show out in order to lock down that rotational role.

