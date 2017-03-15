Yahoo Fantasy Hockey: What to consider when making your title run

(Ed. Note: We’re once again pleased to partner with Dobber Hockey to provide fantasy hockey insight throughout the NHL season. Here’s Steve Laidlaw, the Managing Editor of Dobber Hockey, as your new fantasy hockey smarty-pants!)

By Steve Laidlaw

Last week we helped get you set with five keys to success in the fantasy playoffs. There was a predominant focus in that article on getting your roster optimized for the first week of playoffs, the one you are currently battling in now. With the right nudges and a little bit of luck you should be on your way to the second round of the playoffs next week. This column will help you get set for next week, running down our five keys once again:

1. Patience is no longer a virtue

This means trimming the fat off your roster. Any player not nailed to your roster by the Can’t Cut List should be considered droppable. Here are some players above 50% ownership on Yahoo who might be worth replacing:

Nathan MacKinnon – C/RW – Colorado Avalanche – 88% owned

MacKinnon has multi-category value but with just six points in his last 16 games you’d be right to question his spot on your fantasy roster.

Cam Fowler – D – Anaheim Ducks – 79% owned

We beat up Fowler in this spot last week and his stock has not improved. Just 11 points in 31 games in 2017 for Fowler.

Matt Niskanen – D – Washington Capitals – 76% owned

The arrival of Kevin Shattenkirk put the fantasy value of Niskanen in a bad spot. The Capitals were rolling through teams, however so there was potential that he could survive a reduced role. The Capitals have been quiet lately and Niskanen has just three points in his last 11 games.

Rick Nash – LW/RW – New York Rangers – 73% owned

Nash has just nine points in 20 games since the All-Star break and has seen his role slip to that of a secondary contributor. On the plus side, he does have 67 SOG in those 20 games, so he remains a flexible option if you need shot volume.

J.T. Miller – C/LW/RW – New York Rangers – 72% owned

Miller’s positional flexibility might be enough to keep him in your lineup. He’s also a solid multi-category contributor. Unfortunately, Miller’s scoring has dried up with just four points in the last 14 games.

Jordan Eberle – RW – Edmonton Oilers – 70% owned

Colton Parayko – D – St. Louis Blues – 67% owned

The big defenseman has just three points in his last 13 games. While he boasts the talent to go on a hot streak at any time the opportunity may not be there as Alex Pietrangelo has won the top power play gig following the Kevin Shattenkirk trade.

Matt Duchene – C/RW – Colorado Avalanche – 66% owned

Duchene hasn’t scored a point in 11 straight games. Cut bait on this nightmare season.

Alexander Wennberg – C – Columbus Blue Jackets – 58% owned

One of the biggest mistakes a fantasy manager can make is getting attached to early-season production. Wennberg is on a terribly timed run of silence with just one point in his last eight games. He is still Columbus’ No. 1 center and the power play runs through his playmaking on the half-wall but that power play hasn’t been effective since 2016. Wennberg doesn’t provide much in the peripheral categories so if he isn’t scoring he isn’t doing anything for you.

Artem Anisimov – C – Chicago Blackhawks – 56% owned

An apparent leg injury cripples Anisimov’s already eroding fantasy value. He had been losing minutes, down under 15 minutes of ice time per game in March and lost his spot on the Blackhawks’ top power play unit. While he was still providing exposure to the scintillating Patrick Kane/Artemi Panarin duo at even strength, it was barely keeping him afloat. Anisimov scored 16 points in 29 games in 2017 so even if he’s healthy you might question how valuable he is.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – D – San Jose Sharks – 53% owned

There is no explaining this ownership level. Vlasic hasn’t been relevant this entire season. It’s likely that many Vlasic owners are checked out. Don’t be one of those owners.

Derek Stepan – C – New York Rangers – 51% owned

Stepan had a fantastic first half to this season but his productivity ran out weeks ago. Since the All-Star break he has scored one goal and 10 points in 21 games. With how crowded the center position is, surely you can find a better option.

2. Game the schedule

This means picking up players off teams with an optimal schedule. Week Two offers quite the challenge in this regard. There is no outlier team with five games. 14 teams have four games next week but not all of them are optimal for maximizing roster space. There are no teams with a complete off-night schedule playing on Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday.

