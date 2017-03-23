LaVar Ball wins screaming match with Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take' (video)

LaVar Ball is at it again and if you think that he couldn’t get louder, you’re wrong. Put Stephen A. Smith in the room and things will get even more volatile.

Ball appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday and it was basically a screaming match between the two. But, believe it or not, Ball may have actually won. He adamantly defended his comment that he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1. And he didn’t really make sense, but he sure believed it and defended his stance with conviction.

It was a lot. So if you can’t watch the whole thing or if you’re just plain tired of hearing about the patriarch of the Ball family, no worries. But it is pretty entertaining.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Deleted text message could be key in Aaron Hernandez murder trial

• Aaron Rodgers’ house is for sale, and you might be able to afford it

• Jason Day withdraws from golf tourney to be with ill mom

• MLB star who dreamt of pitching for Puerto Rico is now Team USA’s hero