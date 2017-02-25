Why did a fig bar company think a $45 million NASCAR sponsorship was a good idea?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Before we delve deeper into the particulars of the disastrous sponsorship deal and subsequent lawsuits involving Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery, a soap opera that has the NASCAR world buzzing here as it prepares for Sunday’s Daytona 500 … let’s start with a simple question:

What the heck was Nature’s Bakery thinking in the first place?

Maybe Patrick and Stewart-Haas screwed over the family-run Reno, Nev., company. Or maybe Nature’s Bakery naively walked into a monster, three-season, $15 million per-year-deal without knowing the particulars of what they were getting into. Lawyers are arguing. Both sides make reasonable points. A judge can sort it out.

None of it changes the basics: Why did anyone think sponsoring a NASCAR team would be worth $45 million in fig bar sales, let alone the “four times on investment” that Nature’s Bakery claims Stewart-Haas told them to expect.

Having your logo on the hood of a race car that didn’t finish in the top 10 once all season might be worth $180 million over three years? Really?

If you believe that, we’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn (Michigan) to sell you.

“Although it lacked marketing experience, it was interested in finding ways to expand,” Nature’s Bakery’s own lawsuit reads, as it explained why the company looked toward NASCAR. That much had to be true. The business has been owned since the 1960s by the Marson family. They seem like good people, trying to sell on-the-go health food. Marketing doesn’t appear to be a strong suit.

Becoming a lead car sponsor in NASCAR was so far out of their depths it’s tragic. When the deal was announced last year, the NASCAR world cast a suspicious glance. Nature’s Bakery?

The deal Nature’s Bakery signed to sponsor Danica Patrick was for three years at $15 million per. (AP) More

Budweiser might be able to inspire enough brand loyalty to get race fans to buy enough cases to make up the difference. Does it make sense for Lowe’s, Miller Lite, Exxon/Mobile and so on? Probably.

But a fig bar? NASCAR fans are far more diverse than they are stereotypically given credit for, but had anyone from Nature’s Bakery ever been to a race?

Yes, Patrick is a lifestyle and healthy-living brand all unto herself, but many who follow her for that on her social media platforms aren’t actually interested in stock car racing.

Maybe a personal sponsorship deal would have made sense. In the deal with Stewart-Haas, the race team alleges Nature’s Bakery did not receive access to Patrick’s personal social media accounts, which have millions of followers, many because of her yoga routines and cooking advice. Nature’s Bakery appeared, via their lawsuit, to have no idea about that restriction and bristled that she wasn’t tweeting enough about them, not to mention she had her own deal with another somewhat similar company.

This was an unmitigated sports marketing disaster, and Nature’s Bakery knew it almost immediately. Within six months they saw no boost in sales, were sending frustrated emails to Stewart-Haas and apparently came to the realization that Patrick wasn’t a contender and usually ran far from the televised lead pack. This has always been the case.

And again, NASCAR fans really aren’t the target audience for a health bar.

“[Stewart-Haas] heavily promoted NASCAR’s alleged growth in both sponsorship and viewership, particularly in key demographics where Nature’s Bakery hoped to expand,” reads a Nature’s Bakery legal filing from Friday. “[Stewart-Haas] based its fee demand on these representations. Nature’s Bakery would later learn that these statement about NASCAR’s health were untrue as NASCAR was undergoing retraction – something that [Stewart-Haas] well understood.”

NASCAR’s “retraction” is something everyone understood. Or should have. The idea it would be expanding in any way, let alone into the health-food consumer demographic, requires blind faith in who knows what? It’s absurd.