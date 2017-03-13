Which team had the best reaction to hearing its name called on Selection Sunday?

Northwestern players, fans and coaches react to making their first-ever NCAA tournament.

Sixty-eight basketball teams from around the country rejoiced on March 12 when they heard their names called out on Selection Sunday.

But March Madness first-timers usually have the best reactions to hearing they made the NCAA tournament, and this year, Northwestern didn’t disappoint. The Wildcats’ players, coaches and fans celebrated the school’s first trip to the Big Dance with the reaction of the day:





Eastern Tennessee comes in close second. These guys are clearly ready to put on dancing shoes:

.@ETSU_MBB learn they will play Florida in first round of NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/aINbNc1WRJ — Kane O’Neill (@WJHL_Kane) March 12, 2017





And here’s the rest of the field, in no particular order.

Bucknell:





Maryland:





Xavier:





Florida State:





Florida Gulf Coast University:

When you draw FSU in the First Round in Orlando. #DunkCity #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7iRv0BtDLa — FGCU Men’s Hoops (@FGCU_MBB) March 12, 2017





Saint Mary’s:

WE’RE GOING DANCING! Saint Mary’s secures No. 7 seed and will play VCU in Salt Lake City in the NCAA Tournament! #GoGaels pic.twitter.com/AsFAXTS0Ay — Saint Mary’s Gaels (@smcgaels) March 12, 2017





VCU Basketball:

That moment when you get selected for your seventh straight NCAA Tournament.#LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/dCWxc6cAC4 — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 12, 2017





Kansas State:





Wake Forest





Mt. Saint Mary’s





Providence Friars





University of Southern California

Hard work paid off. Watch the Trojans react to having their name called for the NCAA Tournament! #ItTakesATeam #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0KQXmzHxZf — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 13, 2017





N.C. Central University

The moment when @NCCU_MBB found out they were going dancing!!! Congrats to all of Eagle Nation!! #SelectionSunday #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/xEMYEvsC0s — Ian L Brooking (@livingstonway) March 12, 2017





UC Davis





Villanova (photos)





Iona:

???? REACTION: @IonaGaelsMBB is headed to Sacramento to take on Oregon! pic.twitter.com/kZn62mPV8n — Iona Athletics (@ICGaels) March 12, 2017





Wisconsin:

“We’ll have a chip on our shoulder” Zak Showalter after the #Badgers learned their NCAA tournament placement. https://t.co/gfMcgCkKWL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 12, 2017





Virginia Tech

And the nine seed headed to Buffalo….. THE VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oDEU9O71hk — VT Men’s Basketball (@VT_MBBall) March 12, 2017





UVA



UNCW Basketball

How did the Seahawks react when they found out their first round opponent? See for yourself. #RunDefendWin #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/Jes8ltbRne — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) March 12, 2017





Baylor:





University of South Carolina:





Marquette: