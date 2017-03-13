Which team had the best reaction to hearing its name called on Selection Sunday?

Sixty-eight basketball teams from around the country rejoiced on March 12 when they heard their names called out on Selection Sunday.
[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]
But March Madness first-timers usually have the best reactions to hearing they made the NCAA tournament, and this year, Northwestern didn’t disappoint. The Wildcats’ players, coaches and fans celebrated the school’s first trip to the Big Dance with the reaction of the day:
#Northwestern. Dancing. pic.twitter.com/DMdDpZWDW7
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 12, 2017
Eastern Tennessee comes in close second. These guys are clearly ready to put on dancing shoes:
.@ETSU_MBB learn they will play Florida in first round of NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/aINbNc1WRJ
— Kane O’Neill (@WJHL_Kane) March 12, 2017
And here’s the rest of the field, in no particular order.
Bucknell:
Let’s go to Buffalo! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/ee3FgmbI0y
— Bucknell Athletics (@Bucknell_Bison) March 12, 2017
Maryland:
What a feeling! #FearTheTurtle #LetsDance | #SelecationSunday https://t.co/nPEu5Mfmk0
— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 12, 2017
Xavier:
#LetsDance https://t.co/s0RgqIUOzo
— Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) March 12, 2017
Florida State:
We’re going dancing! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/uDDkjU8T7c
— FSU Basketball (@fsuhoops) March 12, 2017
Florida Gulf Coast University:
When you draw FSU in the First Round in Orlando. #DunkCity #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7iRv0BtDLa
— FGCU Men’s Hoops (@FGCU_MBB) March 12, 2017
Saint Mary’s:
WE’RE GOING DANCING! Saint Mary’s secures No. 7 seed and will play VCU in Salt Lake City in the NCAA Tournament! #GoGaels pic.twitter.com/AsFAXTS0Ay
— Saint Mary’s Gaels (@smcgaels) March 12, 2017
VCU Basketball:
That moment when you get selected for your seventh straight NCAA Tournament.#LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/dCWxc6cAC4
— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 12, 2017
Kansas State:
#KStateMBB is headed to #MarchMadness! pic.twitter.com/mQHt9ytr9B
— K-State Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 12, 2017
Wake Forest
#LetsDance When you hear your name on #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/ioP01qJGF6
— Wake Basketball (@TieDyeNation) March 12, 2017
Mt. Saint Mary’s
Off to Dayton! #MountMayhem #GoMount #MountProud pic.twitter.com/xc6ew6ZVD9
— Mount Athletics (@MountAthletics) March 12, 2017
Providence Friars
Excited to play USC on Wednesday! #LetsDance #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/oTikRiAiGB
— PC Men’s Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) March 12, 2017
University of Southern California
Hard work paid off. Watch the Trojans react to having their name called for the NCAA Tournament! #ItTakesATeam #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0KQXmzHxZf
— USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 13, 2017
N.C. Central University
The moment when @NCCU_MBB found out they were going dancing!!! Congrats to all of Eagle Nation!! #SelectionSunday #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/xEMYEvsC0s
— Ian L Brooking (@livingstonway) March 12, 2017
UC Davis
Hearing our name called!! #SelectionSunday #MarchMadness #LesDance pic.twitter.com/pIHVMEXEOi
— UCDavisMBB (@UCDavisMBB) March 12, 2017
Villanova (photos)
We have that #SelectionSunday feeling! #LetsMarchNova #GoNova ✌️ pic.twitter.com/kV3nrYZUUp
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 12, 2017
Iona:
???? REACTION: @IonaGaelsMBB is headed to Sacramento to take on Oregon! pic.twitter.com/kZn62mPV8n
— Iona Athletics (@ICGaels) March 12, 2017
Wisconsin:
“We’ll have a chip on our shoulder”
Zak Showalter after the #Badgers learned their NCAA tournament placement. https://t.co/gfMcgCkKWL
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 12, 2017
Virginia Tech
And the nine seed headed to Buffalo…..
THE VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oDEU9O71hk
— VT Men’s Basketball (@VT_MBBall) March 12, 2017
UVA
UNCW Basketball
How did the Seahawks react when they found out their first round opponent? See for yourself. #RunDefendWin #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/Jes8ltbRne
— UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) March 12, 2017
Baylor:
Go time. #SicEm ???? pic.twitter.com/vSzBdg9Qiq
— Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 12, 2017
University of South Carolina:
#Gamecocks react to #SelectionSunday!! ???????????????? @FrankMartin_SC #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/YCTLwMDUoQ
— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 12, 2017
Marquette:
What does it mean to #mubb to be dancing? #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/s6grc0c7DJ
— MarquetteMBB (@MarquetteMBB) March 12, 2017
Duke:
ACC Champs are your #2 seed in the East! #SI6HTS #HereComesDuke ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mPHwY661ew
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 12, 2017
Gonzaga:
When you get that #1 seed #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/mKaDBlwpGW
— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 12, 2017
South Dakota State:
We’re going dancing in Salt Lake City! @marchmadness #MarchWithUs pic.twitter.com/ldeGXprrK8
— JackrabbitBasketball (@GoJacksMBB) March 12, 2017
Vanderbilt:
The ‘Dores are dancin’! #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/kOKh3em1B6
— VandyMBB (@VandyMBB) March 12, 2017
Notre Dame:
???? LET’S DANCE!@NDmbb reacts to its No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
#5 ND vs. #12 Princeton
Thurs. | Buffalo, NY pic.twitter.com/fFso4xJUOn
— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 12, 2017
Princeton:
Thank you to all the fans who came this weekend! #TicketPunched ????????Tune into @CBS at 5:30 PM as we find out what’s next for #PrincetonHoops! pic.twitter.com/dBFHnIb0Ap
— Princeton Basketball (@Princeton_Hoops) March 12, 2017
West Virgina:
It’s time for #SelectionSunday! Watch live as WVU learns its path to the Final Four. #LetsDance #Periscope360 https://t.co/SK59DsCdFY
— WVU Men’s Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 12, 2017
Arizona
Your Wildcats are off to Salt Lake City as the No. 2 seed in West Region. Face North Dakota on Thursday. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/JSpIDEP12Q
— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 12, 2017
University of North Dakota:
The agonizing wait on the tarmac ended just after the wheels went up on our last ???? of the day #SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/e4wUeokID0
— UND Men’s Basketball (@UNDmbasketball) March 12, 2017
Kansas:
#SelectionSunday Highlights ????: #kubball now holds an NCAA-record of 28-straight appearances in the NCAA tourney #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vIlzJSbVI7
— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 13, 2017
Miami:
.@CanesHoops is headed to Tulsa, OK to face Michigan State!
The Canes are going dancin’! #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/r3dIaFIgDu
— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) March 12, 2017
Michigan State:
Michigan State NCAA Tournament Selection Show reaction. #MarchMadness https://t.co/flKDikP4L1
— Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 13, 2017
Iowa State:
#MarchMadness #SelectionSunday #cyclONEnation #LetsDance #HiltonNortheast pic.twitter.com/nAkenwJXhh
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 12, 2017
Nevada:
#LETSDANCE pic.twitter.com/C55CrLzr6b
— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 12, 2017
UVM:
The @UVMmbb guys react to playing Purdue in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/gZDZTn11bd
— Ken Drake (@NC5KD) March 12, 2017
Creighton Basketball:
Creighton returns to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in program history! #GoJays #LetsDance #MarchMadness #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/vtGkmQa7hu
— Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 12, 2017
Rhode Island:
— Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) March 12, 2017
Oregon:
Live from the @OregonMBB watch party on NCAA Selection Sunday. Always us. #GoDucksLive https://t.co/j5EWKV8YYj
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) March 12, 2017
Oklahoma State:
Check out the reaction from the Cowboys when they saw their team pop up on @CBS this afternoon. #okstate #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/9TQtZPUgze
— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) March 13, 2017
Jacksonville State:
The No. 15 Gamecocks have No. 2 Louisville in Indianapolis! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6Ioa9GzZko
— JSU Men’s Basketball (@JSU_MBB) March 12, 2017
UNC:
#1 in the South! #GetIntoIt #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bB6l11SunP
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 12, 2017
Texas Southern:
16th-seed Texas Southern (@TXSOTigers) will play #1seed North Carolina Friday n Greenville,South Carolina, n South Region of NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/33DUwXY6LA
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 12, 2017
Arkansas:
LIVE: NCAA Selection Show https://t.co/G8pamLPPee
— Razorback Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) March 12, 2017
Seton Hall:
The reaction from our NCAA Tourney Bound Pirates! #HALLin #BEdancing #SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PQk9YNlKaM
— Seton Hall MBB (@SetonHallMBB) March 12, 2017
Minnesota:
This reaction. ????https://t.co/7JiAmwzKl4
— Minnesota MBB (@GopherMBB) March 12, 2017
Middle Tennessee:
Missed @MT_MBB‘s reaction? We have you covered ???? pic.twitter.com/Jv0RY8fxzD
— MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) March 13, 2017
Butler:
Seeing your name pop up on that #SelectionSunday bracket… #NeverGetsOld pic.twitter.com/cZVNzcxc6c
— Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) March 13, 2017
Winthrop:
#13 @Winthrop_MBB taking on #4 #Butler in Milwaukee Thursday @marchmadness @WUEagles – Here’s the reaction at the Coliseum @friedman_dave pic.twitter.com/WznPjX95fp
— Michael Pacheco (@MikePacheco81) March 12, 2017
UCLA:
That feeling when you’re OFFICIALLY in the 68-team tournament field!#GoBruins #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sHuMLkzIPe
— UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 13, 2017
Kent State:
.@KentStMBB 2017 NCAA Selection Sunday https://t.co/JqNPlfgvRe #unleash #goflashes
— Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 12, 2017
Dayton Basketball:
#selectionsunday and the #TrueTeam is back in the @NCAA Tournament! ???? pic.twitter.com/VzTahe7Yyc
— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 12, 2017
Wichita State:
“Our full attention right now is on Dayton.” #SelectionSunday #watchus pic.twitter.com/jOztzt46qj
— Go Shockers (@GoShockers) March 13, 2017
Northern Kentucky:
.@NKUNorseMBB reacts to its first Selection Sunday and learning they will face Kentucky on Friday in the first round! #NorseUp #OnTheRise pic.twitter.com/3RB5RwYAeZ
— NKU Norse (@NKUNorse) March 13, 2017
And Kentucky doesn’t even need to react…
Since we got the @SEC automatic bid: #LetsDance pic.twitter.com/l7dnbXDrg8
— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 12, 2017
5.6k