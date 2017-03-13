Which team had the best reaction to hearing its name called on Selection Sunday?

Northwestern players, fans and coaches react to making their first-ever NCAA tournament.

Sixty-eight basketball teams from around the country rejoiced on March 12 when they heard their names called out on Selection Sunday.

But March Madness first-timers usually have the best reactions to hearing they made the NCAA tournament, and this year, Northwestern didn’t disappoint. The Wildcats’ players, coaches and fans celebrated the school’s first trip to the Big Dance with the reaction of the day:


Eastern Tennessee comes in close second. These guys are clearly ready to put on dancing shoes:


And here’s the rest of the field, in no particular order.

Bucknell:


Maryland:


Xavier:


Florida State:


Florida Gulf Coast University:


Saint Mary’s:


VCU Basketball:


Kansas State:


Wake Forest


Mt. Saint Mary’s


Providence Friars


University of Southern California


N.C. Central University


UC Davis


Villanova (photos)


Iona:


Wisconsin:


Virginia Tech


UVA

UNCW Basketball


Baylor:


University of South Carolina:


Marquette:


Duke:


Gonzaga:


South Dakota State:


Vanderbilt:


Notre Dame:


Princeton:


West Virgina:


Arizona


University of North Dakota:


Kansas:


Miami:


Michigan State:


Iowa State:


Nevada:


UVM:


Creighton Basketball:


Rhode Island:


Oregon:


Oklahoma State:


Jacksonville State:


UNC:


Texas Southern:


Arkansas:


Seton Hall:


Minnesota:


Middle Tennessee:


Butler:


Winthrop:


UCLA:


Kent State:


Dayton Basketball:


Wichita State:


Northern Kentucky:


And Kentucky doesn’t even need to react…