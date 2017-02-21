Trade guide: Focusing on home court in the first round

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.

TORONTO

Roster

Player Value Insider info

1. DeMar DeRozan All-NBA

2. Kyle Lowry All-Star 2017-18 player option

3. Jonas Valanciunas Core

4. Serge Ibaka Top starter Expiring contract

5. DeMarre Carroll Starter

6. Cory Joseph Top reserve

7. Norman Powell Top reserve 2017-18 no protection

8. *Patrick Patterson Top reserve Expiring contract

9. Jared Sullinger Rotation Expiring contract

10. Pascal Siakam Development

11. Jakob Poeltl Development

12. Lucas Nogueira Development

13. Delon Wright Development

14. Bruno Caboclo Development

15. Fred VanVleet Development 2017-18 No protection

*Has started during the season but is best suited coming off the bench.

Trade assets

Toronto got going early by acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Magic.

General manager Masai Ujiri was able to pull off the deal because of the results of previous trades and by managing the salary cap effectively.

Terrence Ross’ sensible contract (three years and $30 million remaining) and the Clippers’ first-round pick (acquired from Milwaukee in exchange for Greivis Vasquez) gave the Raptors the assets to get Ibaka.

