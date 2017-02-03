Trade guide: East teams eyeing home court

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.
A look at three teams fighting for home court in the East as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.
WASHINGTON
Roster
Player Value Insider info
1. John Wall All-Star
2. Bradley Beal Core
3. Otto Porter Core RFA expiring contract
4. Markieff Morris Key starter
5. Marcin Gortat Key starter
6. Kelly Oubre Jr. Top reserve
7. Trey Burke Rotation RFA expiring contract
8. Jason Smith Rotation
9. Tomas Satoransky Rotation/development
10. Ian Mahinmi Injured/rotation
11. Sheldon McClellan Rotation/development 2017-18 no protection
12. Andrew Nicholson Roster
13. Marcus Thornton Roster Expiring contract
14. Daniel Ochefu Development 2017-18 no protection
15. Danuel House Development 2017-18 no protection
Trade assets
Washington is top heavy, featuring a starting unit that has kept the Wizards in contention for home court. But the bench features development projects and high-priced free-agent acquisitions (Mahinmi, Nicholson and Smith) who have battled injury and inconsistency.
While Washington has its own first- and second-round picks in June’s draft to discuss in trade talks, the Wizards’ roster – outside of the starting five and Oubre – has limited value.
Should be off the table
In addition to core players Wall, Beal and Porter, general manager Ernie Grunfeld should not entertain offers for the team’s first-round picks.
Though the Morris swap for a lottery pick last year returned good value, the Wizards’ future cap situation will force Washington to use the draft to build its roster.
Washington’s flexibility for the next two seasons was limited by the additions of Mahinmi, Smith and Nicholson, and the max contract of Bradley Beal.
Now with $95 million in committed salaries in July (not including Porter) and $98 million in 2018-19, finding value in the first and second rounds will be key to bolstering a bench that ranks in the bottom of the NBA.
GM history at the deadline
Since taking over in 2003, Grunfeld has made eight transactions at the deadline, including multiple transactions that have included three teams.
Although none was considered a blockbuster, Washington acquired Morris last year for a 2016 first-round pick. Morris’ contract is considered one the best values in the league for a starting power forward not on a rookie contract.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
Washington has 15 guaranteed contracts.
However, the Wizards could gain flexibility by releasing House or Ochefu if a post-March 1 waiver candidate becomes available.
Both players signed minimum contracts before the season and are owed $140,000 as of early March.
The Wizards also have the pro-rated room mid-level ($2.6 million) if needed.
ATLANTA
Roster
Player Value Insider info
1. Paul Millsap All-Star 2017-18 player option
2. Dwight Howard Key starter
3. Dennis Schroder Key starter Poison-pill restriction
4. Kent Bazemore Starter
5. *Thabo Sefolosha Top reserve Expiring contract
6. Tim Hardaway Top reserve RFA expiring contract
7. Malcolm Delaney Top reserve
8. Mike Dunleavy Rotation 2017-18 $1.6M protection
9. Mike Muscala Rotation Expiring contract
10. Kris Humphries Rotation Expiring contract
11. Mike Scott Roster Expiring contract
12. Tiago Splitter Roster/injured Expiring contract
13. Taurean Prince Development
14. DeAndre’ Bembry Development
15. Lamar Patterson Development 10-day contract
*Started but roster value is best as a top reserve.
Trade assets
The Hawks have all their own first-round picks and the Timberwolves’ 2018 first-rounder (lottery protected) and the Cavaliers’ 2019 first (protected Nos. 1-10).
The Hawks have another first in the 2017 draft, which was acquired in the Joe Johnson trade with Brooklyn in 2012. Atlanta also has the Nets’ second-round pick in June’s draft, which currently is at No. 31.
Atlanta also has a likely unprotected 2018 second-rounder from Miami and a 2019 second-rounder from Washington.
The Hawks also have the rights to second-round selections Isaia Cordinier (2016), Marcus Eriksson (2015) and Dimitrios Agravanis (2015). All three are playing in Europe.
The balancing act
Like last season with free agent-to-be Al Horford, the Hawks are in a precarious position.
A team likely headed to the playoffs for a 10th straight season is facing an uncertain future with Millsap’s pending free agency.
The challenge in Atlanta is balancing realistic expectations with an eye toward the future for a team that likely will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs if the roster stays intact.
Atlanta also has one thing that many teams do not: a coach in Mike Budenholzer who has the final say in roster decisions.
He will need to weigh roster decisions that impact wins and losses now against the playoffs and the future.
GM history at the deadline
Since being named general manager in 2015, Wes Wilcox has orchestrated four post-Jan. 1 trades during his tenure.
In the past three years Atlanta has turned Kyle Korver and Adreian Payne into two future first-round picks: a 2018 lottery-protected pick from Minnesota and a 2019 pick from Cleveland that is protected Nos. 1-10.
In addition to the first-rounders, Atlanta also created a $2.2 million trade exception recently with the Mo Williams trade to Denver. The Hawks acquired veteran Kirk Hinrich at the 2016 deadline.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
The Hawks have 14 guaranteed contracts and could get Splitter back from injury. Since undergoing hip surgery last February, Splitter has missed the current season with various hamstring and calf injuries.
The Hawks have the pro-rated room mid-level exception ($2.6 million) if needed.
INDIANA
Roster
Player Value Insider info
1. Paul George Franchise
2. Myles Turner Core
3. Jeff Teague Top starter Expiring contract
4. Thaddeus Young Starter
5. *C.J. Miles Top reserve 2017-18 player option
6. Al Jefferson Top reserve
7. Glenn Robinson III Top reserve 2017-18 no protection
8. Rodney Stuckey Rotation 2017-18 player option
9. Monta Ellis Rotation
10. Lavoy Allen Roster 2017-18 team option
11. Kevin Seraphin Roster 2017-18 team option
12. Aaron Brooks Roster Expiring contract
13. Joseph Young Development 2017-18 no protection
14. Rakeem Christmas Development 2017-18 no protection
15. Georges Niang Development 2017-18 $100,000 protection
*Started this season but roster value is that of a top reserve.
Trade assets
The Pacers have a combination of cap space ($4.1 million), draft picks and contracts that are non-guaranteed for next season.
Except for a 2017 second-round pick that goes to Brooklyn (protected Nos. 45-60), Indiana has all of its first- and second-round picks in future years.
Eight players on the current roster have no or limited salary protection for next season, including Stuckey and Miles.
Although both have player options, Indiana (or an acquiring team) can waive them before they opt out and have no financial implications.
GM history at the deadline
Except for a brief hiatus during the 2012-13 season, Larry Bird has been a fixture in the Pacers’ organization since 2003.
The lone trade in that 15-year span occurred in 2013-14.
At the deadline, Indiana moved former All-Star Danny Granger and a second-round pick to Philadelphia for Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen.
Granger, who had battled a left knee injury, was eventually waived by Philadelphia and retired after the 2014-15 season.
Turner, who was selected No. 2 overall in 2010, wasn’t with the Pacers long.
Acquired for bench depth, he appeared in only one game in the Pacers’ six-game Eastern Conference finals loss to Miami. He eventually signed with the Celtics in free agency.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
The Pacers have 15 guaranteed contracts.
Indiana, however, is $4.1 million under the salary cap. It will have the $2.5 million pro-rated room mid-level exception available if it were to exceed the cap.
