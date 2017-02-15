Trade guide: Clippers in difficult position

The Clippers are hard-capped and have injury issues. (Getty Images)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.

A look at three playoff teams that have dealt with key injuries this season as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches.

L.A. Clippers

Roster

Player Value Insider Info

1. Chris Paul Franchise 2017-18 ETO

2. DeAndre Jordan All-NBA

3. Blake Griffin All-Star 2017-18 ETO

4. J.J. Redick Top starter Expiring contract

5. Austin Rivers Top reserve

6. Jamal Crawford Top reserve

7. *Luc Mbah a Moute Top reserve 2017-18 player option/trade consent

8. Raymond Felton Rotation Expiring contract

9. Marreese Speights Rotation 2017-18 player option

10. Brandon Bass Rotation Expiring contract

11. Wesley Johnson Rotation

12. Alan Anderson Roster Expiring contract

13. Paul Pierce Roster 2017-18 $1M protection

14. Brice Johnson Development

15. Diamond Stone Development

*Value is as a top reserve even though he’s started this season.

Trade assets

The Clippers’ big acquisition after the trade deadline will likely occur when franchise guard Chris Paul returns from injury.

While the Clippers have stayed within striking distance of home court in the first round of the playoffs, the return of Paul will make the Clippers whole, something Los Angeles has struggled with the past two seasons.

Take Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and the expiring contract of J.J. Redick off the board and the Clippers are working with limited assets.

Los Angeles has four players on minimum contracts, Paul Pierce in his final season and the long-term salaries of Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Wesley Johnson.

Though Luc Mbah a Moute has value with his $2.3 million salary and defensive presence, the forward must consent to any trade.

Los Angeles is also not working from a position of strength when it comes to draft picks.

Because the Clippers have first-round lottery protected picks owed in 2017 to Toronto and 2019 to Boston, Los Angeles is not eligible to trade any future picks until two years after the conditions to Boston are met.

