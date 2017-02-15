Trade guide: Clippers in difficult position

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.
A look at three playoff teams that have dealt with key injuries this season as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches.
L.A. Clippers
Roster
Player Value Insider Info
1. Chris Paul Franchise 2017-18 ETO
2. DeAndre Jordan All-NBA
3. Blake Griffin All-Star 2017-18 ETO
4. J.J. Redick Top starter Expiring contract
5. Austin Rivers Top reserve
6. Jamal Crawford Top reserve
7. *Luc Mbah a Moute Top reserve 2017-18 player option/trade consent
8. Raymond Felton Rotation Expiring contract
9. Marreese Speights Rotation 2017-18 player option
10. Brandon Bass Rotation Expiring contract
11. Wesley Johnson Rotation
12. Alan Anderson Roster Expiring contract
13. Paul Pierce Roster 2017-18 $1M protection
14. Brice Johnson Development
15. Diamond Stone Development
*Value is as a top reserve even though he’s started this season.
Trade assets
The Clippers’ big acquisition after the trade deadline will likely occur when franchise guard Chris Paul returns from injury.
While the Clippers have stayed within striking distance of home court in the first round of the playoffs, the return of Paul will make the Clippers whole, something Los Angeles has struggled with the past two seasons.
Take Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and the expiring contract of J.J. Redick off the board and the Clippers are working with limited assets.
Los Angeles has four players on minimum contracts, Paul Pierce in his final season and the long-term salaries of Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Wesley Johnson.
Though Luc Mbah a Moute has value with his $2.3 million salary and defensive presence, the forward must consent to any trade.
Los Angeles is also not working from a position of strength when it comes to draft picks.
Because the Clippers have first-round lottery protected picks owed in 2017 to Toronto and 2019 to Boston, Los Angeles is not eligible to trade any future picks until two years after the conditions to Boston are met.
And here’s the kicker: Los Angeles is also working with a hard cap, which was triggered when the Clippers signed Johnson to the full mid-level exception last summer.
Because of the hard cap, the Clippers cannot take back more than $2.54 million in additional salary for any trade.
GM history at the deadline
The Clippers’ restructured front office will be tested.
While head coach Doc Rivers continues to be the final decision-maker on all personnel, former assistant and head coach Lawrence Frank is the second in command when it comes to overseeing the roster.
Rivers, hired in 2013, has made three trades at the deadline.
Moving the contracts of Antawn Jamison (Atlanta) and Byron Mullens (Philadelphia) in 2014 saved a combined $2.7 million, but the acquisition of Jeff Green last February limited the Clippers’ future draft assets.
To help bolster the Clippers’ playoff push, Los Angeles acquired Green, in the last year of his contract, from Memphis but at the expense of a 2019 and 2020 lottery-protected first.
Memphis eventually traded the pick on draft night to Boston.
Los Angeles does have the draft rights to 2016 second-round pick David Michineau.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
The Clippers have 15 guaranteed contracts.
Because Los Angeles is a repeater tax team, waiving a player and adding additional salary would cost close to $1 million dollars.
MEMPHIS
Roster
Player Value Insider info
1. Marc Gasol Franchise
2. *Mike Conley All-Star
3. JaMychal Green Starter RFA expiring contract
4. **Zach Randolph Starter Expiring contract
5. ***Chandler Parsons Top reserve
6. ***Tony Allen Top reserve Expiring contract
7. Vince Carter Top reserve Expiring contract
8. Troy Daniels Rotation
9. James Ennis Rotation
10. Brandan Wright Rotation
11. Toney Douglas Rotation 10-day contract
12. Jarell Martin Development
13. Andrew Harrison Development
14. Deyonta Davis Development
15. Wade Baldwin Development
*In the guard-heavy Western conference, Conley has the value of an All-Star despite never earning the honor.
**A top sixth-man candidate’s roster value is that of a starter.
***Roster value is that of a top reserve.
Trade assets
The Grizzlies are in a similar position to the Clippers.
Although Memphis is not in the luxury tax, three players – Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons and Marc Gasol – comprise $70 million of Memphis’ $110 million payroll.
Parsons, however, could be an X-factor this season. Faced with minute restrictions and a slow return from recurring knee injuries, Parsons has gone from top starter to rotational player. With better health, his role could expand.
Memphis does have the expiring contracts of Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, JaMychal Green and Vince Carter, but those players are key pieces for the Grizzlies.
Because of prior trades, the Grizzlies owe Portland (via Denver) a 2017 first and the Celtics a 2019 first (protected Nos. 1-8). The pick will convey to 2020 (protected Nos. 1-6) or 2021 (unprotected) if Boston does not receive it by 2019.
Memphis cannot trade a first-round pick until 2023 (or two years after the conditions to Boston are met).
Though Memphis will send its own second-round pick this June to Denver, the Grizzlies have multiple second-round picks in 2018 and 2019.
Memphis also has the draft rights to 2016 second-round picks Rade Zagorac (No. 35) and Wang Zhelin (No. 57).
GM history at the deadline
Two separate stints highlight Chris Wallace’s tenure in Memphis.
Except for a two-year hiatus from 2012-14, Wallace has overseen basketball operations in Memphis since 2007.
Since his return Wallace has made two deadline transactions, both last February. Memphis moved the expiring contracts of Courtney Lee to Charlotte and Jeff Green to the Clippers.
Criticized at the time because both players were starters, Memphis replenished its draft assets that had been depleted in previous trades, acquiring a future first for Green and four future second-round picks for Lee.
Lee and Green were short-term playoff rentals and signed elsewhere in the offseason.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
The Grizzlies have 14 guaranteed contracts.
Roster spot 15 will likely go to backup point guard Toney Douglas.
Douglas, signed to two consecutive 10-day contacts, gives Memphis a veteran presence in the backcourt.
OKLAHOMA CITY
Roster
Player Value Insider info
1. Russell Westbrook Franchise
2. Steven Adams Core Poison-pill restriction
3. Victor Oladipo Core Poison-pill restriction
4. Andre Roberson Starter RFA expiring contract
5. Domantas Sabonis Starter/development
6. Enes Kanter Top reserve
7. Jerami Grant Top reserve 2017-18 team option
8. Alex Abrines Rotation
9. Joffrey Lauvergne Rotation RFA expiring contract
10. Cameron Payne Rotation
11. Semaj Christon Rotation 2017-18 no protection
12. Anthony Morrow Rotation Expiring contract
13. Kyle Singler Roster
14. Nick Collison Roster Expiring contract
15. Josh Huestis Roster
Trade assets
Patience is the key for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder are the youngest team in the league with an average age of 24.2 (players who average 14 minutes per night) and have built their roster with an eye toward the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Previous trades with Orlando and Philadelphia have allowed Oklahoma City to surround franchise player Russell Westbrook with core pieces that are under contract for the near future.
As the trade deadline approaches, any improvement will likely come from within.
Outside of the core players (starting five and Alex Abrines), reserves Enes Kanter and Cameron Payne present the most value.
But Kanter is sidelined with a broken right forearm, and Payne, a former lottery pick, has shown flashes but a combination of injuries and inconsistency has plagued him.
Although the Thunder have their 2017 first-round pick, they are not permitted to trade any current or future first-round picks.
Utah currently controls Oklahoma City’s lottery-protected pick in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the 76ers have the Thunder’s first (protected) in 2020, 2021 or 2022. The year Utah receives a first will dictate the timing of the first owed to Philadelphia.
Oklahoma City does have a $7.4 million trade exception.
GM history at the deadline
Since being named general manager in 2007, Sam Presti has made 44 trades – 11 at the trade deadline.
The biggest was perhaps the 2015 trade to acquire Kanter from Utah.
As part of the three-team trade with Detroit and Utah, Presti sent backup Reggie Jackson, who was going to be a free agent at the time, to the Pistons and acquired Kanter and Steve Novak from Utah, and D.J. Augustin and Kyle Singler from Detroit.
The Thunder also relinquished a lottery-protected 2018 first-round pick to the Jazz.
While the Kanter trade focused on improving the roster, the emphasis last February was reducing their luxury tax bill.
The Thunder reduced their bill by $8.1 million by moving Novak, Augustin, $1.1 million and two 2016 second-round picks to Denver. The Thunder received veteran Randy Foye.
Post-trade deadline roster movement
Oklahoma City has 15 guaranteed contracts.
Because of the $7.4 million trade exception, Oklahoma City can claim someone on waivers but at the expense of waiving one of their own players.
