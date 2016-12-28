Top 10 fan moments of 2016 (Puck Daddy Year in Hockey)

(Puck Daddy presents its annual look back at the year in hockey. Check back every day through the New Year for our many lists and hot takes.)



Without fans there would be no NHL. Here we celebrate our fellow puck heads that love the game as much as we do … or maybe a little too much.

10. Kevin Spacey the newest, most excited Florida Panthers fan

The ‘Spacey in Space’ sweatshirt donned by the Florida Panthers became a league-wide phenomena in the 2015-16 season. Even Kevin Spacey, whose likeness is on the sweatshirt, got in on the fun by sending videos to play on the jumbotron during games.

He finally attended a game in Sunrise in March. The crowd was outfitted with Spacey’s face on a stick and the actor donned one too until the big reveal.

For a decorated actor such as Spacey, this appeared to be one of the most joyous moments of his life.

9. The Puppy Challenge

Sweeping the NHL in early 2016 was something we affectionately called ‘The Puppy Challenge.’

The steps are simple:

1. Adorable young fan with amazing seats makes a sign informing a specific player that his or her parents will get them a puppy if that player scores a goal.

2. Player sees that sign, and is thus motivated to do the 2016 version of Babe Ruth hitting a home run for a child in a hospital bed, which is scoring a goal to get a privileged young person a gift from his or her parents.

3. Player scores a goal. A puppy finds a home. Heart-eyes emoji.

It started with Bobby Ryan. The Ottawa Senators forward netted his 17th goal of the game after the Jansen family posted the “BOBBY DAD SAID IF YOU SCORE WE GET A PUPPY!” sign during warmups.

View photos OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 24: Young fans hold up a sign putting pressure on Bobby Ryan #6 of the Ottawa Senators to score a goal against the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre on January 24, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) More

A few weeks later, the Jansens adopted a husky mix and named him ‘Bobby.’

Next up was Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Standard ‘puppy challenge’ guidelines were followed. Lucky for the little girl’s parents, Atkinson scoring A goal would allow for their daughter to get A puppy. Had it been one puppy for every goal scored by Atkinson, the little one would have ended up with three as Atkinson netted the hat trick that night.





Atkinson was stoked he could help the nine-year-old get her dog. So much so he paid for all the adoption fees of the three-year-old pup named Wrigley and any other expenses the family had as they settled Wrigley in.

Note to parents, don’t pick goal scorers if trying to get out of getting a puppy for the kids.

If you go to a hockey game and don’t want to get a puppy for your kid, just tell them to hold up a sign asking Ryan Getzlaf to score. — Brian McCarthy (@brianmccarthy1) January 26, 2016





8. Jake Guentzel’s family reaction to goal

On his first shot in his first NHL game for the Penguins, Jake Guentzel scored. While that’s a great moment for the player, his family is what made it spectacular.

Mom, dad and brother absolutely cannot believe what they just saw.

7. Tracksuit night in Winnipeg

Evander Kane’s return to Winnipeg was given an unofficial theme by the fans – tracksuit night.

One of the reported many reasons Kane was shipped from the Jets to the Buffalo Sabres was a run in between the forward and then-teammate Dustin Byfuglien. Allegedly, Byfuglien threw Kane’s tracksuit in the shower and Kane stormed off only to miss that night’s game. Based on that incident, tracksuit night was born.

Jets fans young and old did not disappoint. They brought out their poly-blend best and money phones to ‘welcome’ Kane back to the True North. Check out our gallery from the night to see some of the best.

Kane ended up with the better night. He helped teammate Sam Reinhart get his first NHL hat trick and the Sabres a 4-2 win.

6. Kings fans excited they won the 2016 Stanley Cup

Two months after the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, the Los Angeles-based Jimmy Kimmel Live took their ‘Lie Witness News’ segment directly the the LA Kings faithful and congratulated THEM on their team’s win. Gord bless ’em.