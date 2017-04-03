The Cubs want to build a dynasty, and they have the players to do it

ST. LOUIS – About an hour before the first game of the rest of the Chicago Cubs’ lives, Tom Ricketts stood on the field at Busch Stadium and couldn’t help but dream big. It’s easy, in the afterglow of the Cubs winning their first World Series in 108 years, to get ensnared in fantasies of what may be. And yet Ricketts, the Cubs’ owner, a fan deep down, cannot help but ride the euphoria of last October into visions of grandeur.

“This,” Ricketts told Yahoo Sports, “could be one of the more compelling teams of all time.”

Lest this sound like an exaggeration, one need only look at the lineup the Cubs proffered Sunday night, as they opened the defense of their championship against the St. Louis Cardinals. Top to bottom, front to back, the Cubs’ lineup is one big Ghostface. It only reinforced the reality that as the 2017 season dawns, with three games Sunday and another dozen Monday, the Cubs, and their desire to turn one magical year dynastic, have grown no less fascinating on account of their new jewelry.

Take the game Sunday. The Cubs lost, 4-3, on a bases-loaded, walk-off gapper from Randal Grichuk. St. Louis celebrated with the sort of glee other teams will take in vanquishing the Cubs over the next 161 games. Nobody inside the Cubs’ clubhouse wore a sorry face – not because they didn’t care but because what they’d seen a few minutes earlier gave them reason to feel plenty good.

With one out in the ninth inning, Willson Contreras, their precocious catcher, launched a three-run home run off Seung-hwan Oh, the Cardinals’ closer off of whom batters hit .190 last year. Stifled for seven innings by the great Carlos Martinez, stunted in the eighth by Oh, the Cubs roared back behind a 24-year-old with immense power, an arm to match and something every bit as appealing as those two tools: another six years of both at depressed prices.

The Cubs control Contreras’ rights through the 2022 season, after which he’ll hit free agency. Teams spend tens of millions of dollars annually trying to develop one player like Contreras. The Cubs have a lineup of them. Kris Bryant won the National League MVP last year. He’s controlled through 2021. Kyle Schwarber may well be one of the best hitters in baseball this season. He’s through 2021, too. Same goes for shortstop Addison Russell and second baseman Javier Baez, the league’s most athletic middle infield. And that’s to say nothing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a perpetual MVP candidate, and Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, second and third, respectively, in 2016 NL Cy Young voting, all three of whom are Cubs through 2020. It makes the prospective free agency of starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey after this season that much more palatable.

Want to know why Tom Ricketts says this can be one of the most compelling teams of all time? Because it can. And because, Ricketts said, he’s committed to partnering with team president Theo Epstein to ensure it stays that way.

“A lot of these guys are locked in for a few years,” Ricketts said. “We’ll give it to Theo to make sure we have the right mix of players in the future, too. It comes down to how much revenue we have. We’ve got a bunch of other expenses, but I think that won’t be a problem for us. I think we’ll put a good team on the field and be able to maintain roughly our current spending levels – maybe even go up a little over time. We’ll be right in the mix. It won’t be a money issue.”

It’s impossible to overstate the surplus value the Cubs reap from their current roster. Lester – and Jason Heyward, whom they signed to a $184 million deal that runs through 2023 – are the only players locked into long-term contracts at market value. Even though Bryant, Russell and Hendricks hit arbitration after this season, they’ll still make a fraction of what they produce, and that will go even as the system offers them significant raises leading up to free agency.

