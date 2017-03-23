Stastny injured again; Red Wings, Avalanche brawl 'insanity rankings'(Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Happy National Puppy Day from Connor McADORABLE. [@EdmontonOilers]

• Mike Yeo was surprised to hear that Paul Stastny was injured again. [STL Today]

• Thus far in the negotiation process, USA Hockey blinked and the women’s national team didn’t when deadlines set by the organization passed. [USA Today]

• The Vegas Golden Knights decided to go a different direction when it comes to an athletic trainer. They hired the former director of performance medicine from Cirque du Soleil. [NY Times]

• Sidney Crosby talks about his broken teeth and Guy Boucher waxes on about what he saw from Crosby as a teenager in the QMJHL. [Trib Live]

• A compilation of all the players mad about the NHL’s stance on their participation in the 2018 Olympics. [SB Nation]

• In the Tampa Bay Lightning’s ‘must-win’ game against the Boston Bruins, Jon Cooper has tapped Peter Budaj in net. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Michael Ferland returns to the lineup for the Calgary Flames after a ‘mumps scare.’ [Sportsnet]

• Sergei Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets prepare themselves for a showdown against the Washington Capitals. [NHL]

• William Nylander is often overlooked as one of the keys to the Toronto Maple Leafs success. [The Hockey News]

• As the Detroit Red Wings incredible 25-season playoff streak comes to a close, a look back at the memorable moments throughout those seasons. [M Live]

• Jeff Blashill on missing the playoffs, “This isn’t OK.” [Detroit Free Press]

• Why Dave Hakstol won’t be fired by the Philadelphia Flyers this year. [Courier-Post]

•’The only numbers that matter now for the Bruins are the ones on the scoreboard.’ [Boston Sports Desk]

• Jakob Chychrun returns home to South Florida for the first time as an NHL player when the Florida Panthers take on his Arizona Coyotes. [Miami Herald]

• Patrick Sharp looks like a guy who needs a vacation as he discusses the ‘tough’ season with the Dallas Stars. [Chicago Tribune]

• Michael Del Zotto is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. How much is he going to cost the Flyers to re-sign, or might he get more on the open market? [NHL Numbers]

• Best defensive pairing in hockey today? Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano. [TSN]

• The Los Angeles Kings have a long to-do list this summer. [FanRag Sports]

• Buffalo Beauts co-coach Craig Muni is a three time Stanley Cup winning teams and now an Isobel Cup winner. He talks about the champions he’s been around. [NWHL]

• Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat won the OHL scoring race with 127 points in 63 games. [Second City Hockey]

• A pronunciation guide for the NHL’s burgeoning stars (think: Andreas Athanasiou, Brady Skjei, Slater Koekkoek, etc.) [ESPN]

• Down Goes Brown: Insanity rankings for ’97 Red Wings-Avalanche brawl. [Sportsnet]

• Finally, check out a drone fly-over of the Vegas Knights’ practice facility under construction in Summerlin, Nevada. [ronsports]

