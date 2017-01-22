Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Gaziantepspor Genclerbirligi Postponed

Saturday, January 21

Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Kayserispor 0

Konyaspor 2 Rizespor 1

Bursaspor 0 Adanaspor 1

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Galatasaray 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 6 0 36 11 39

-------------------------

2 Besiktas 17 11 5 1 30 13 38

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 18 11 3 4 32 18 36

4 Fenerbahce 17 9 5 3 36 14 32

-------------------------

5 Konyaspor 18 7 6 5 22 18 27

-------------------------

6 Bursaspor 18 8 3 7 21 20 27

7 Osmanlispor 17 6 8 3 21 18 26

8 Antalyaspor 17 7 4 6 19 20 25

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 18 7 3 8 22 26 24

10 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22

11 Kasimpasa 17 6 3 8 21 25 21

12 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 5 6 7 11 18 21

14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18

15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 31 16

-------------------------

16 Adanaspor 18 3 5 10 16 26 14

17 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13

18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 22

Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1030) Postponed

Osmanlispor v Antalyaspor (1030)

Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1300)

Fenerbahce v Istanbul Basaksehir (1600)

Monday, January 23

Alanyaspor v Besiktas (1700)