Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 2
Lillestrom 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Odd Grenland 0
Sarpsborg 08 3 Sogndal 1
Stabaek 3 Aalesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 3 FK Haugesund 1
Tromso 1 Brann Bergen 1
Saturday, April 1
Kristiansund BK 0 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Molde 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Sandefjord Fotball 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Kristiansund BK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Aalesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
13 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 3
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1700)
