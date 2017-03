Hoosier Daddy: The Press and Public should not be taking words coming DIRECTLY from the President of the United States, literally? Nunes believes there is some entitled 'On-the-Job Training' period we should be observing because he's "a neophyte to politics"? Since when? Trump KNEW what he was stepping into and believed he had the finesse to side-step it. We will take EVERY SINGLE word coming out of that round facial sphincter literally. Why shouldn't we? BTW, I don't believe Trump acquired that round mouth by eating square meals, if you catch my meaning.