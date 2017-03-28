Soccer-Cresswell backs Bilic to revive West Ham's fortunes

March 28 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.

Bilic has come under pressure after West Ham lost three consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season, sliding to 12th in the table and nine points above the relegation zone.

The club's poor form has led to media reports suggesting West Ham are looking to change managers at the end of the season, with Reading boss Jaap Stam touted as Bilic's successor.

"If you ask any of the players, they would say the same, we are fully behind him and fully supportive of him. Hopefully we can turn it around and take that pressure off everyone," Cresswell told Sky Sports.

"He is positive and passionate about his job. He is bubbly around the place and wants to stay in a positive mood and, as players, that's what we want."

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan publicly apologised to the club's supporters following this month's 3-2 home defeat to Leicester City.

Bilic's men have an opportunity to end their five-game winless run and return to winning ways when they travel to face third from bottom Hull City on Saturday.

"It is not going right at the minute, we want to put that right on Saturday. We know we haven't been good enough, especially of late, and certainly we look forward to the Hull game," the 27-year-old Cresswell added. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Julia Glover)