Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Universidad de Concepcion 1 Santiago Wanderers 0

Colo Colo 4 Audax Italiano 0

Everton 2 Universidad Catolica 1

Saturday, February 11

Universidad de Chile 1 Temuco 0

Huachipato 3 Palestino 2

O'Higgins 2 Union Espanola 0

Friday, February 10

San Luis 2 Deportes Iquique 3

Cobresal 3 Deportes Antofagasta 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 2 2 0 0 7 0 6

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

-------------------------

4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

5 O'Higgins 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

6 Huachipato 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

7 Cobresal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

8 Universidad Catolica 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

9 Universidad de Chile 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

10 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

11 Temuco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

11 Santiago Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

13 Palestino 2 0 0 2 3 5 0

14 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana