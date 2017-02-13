Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Santiago Wanderers 0
Colo Colo 4 Audax Italiano 0
Everton 2 Universidad Catolica 1
Saturday, February 11
Universidad de Chile 1 Temuco 0
Huachipato 3 Palestino 2
O'Higgins 2 Union Espanola 0
Friday, February 10
San Luis 2 Deportes Iquique 3
Cobresal 3 Deportes Antofagasta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
5 O'Higgins 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Huachipato 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 Cobresal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Universidad Catolica 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Universidad de Chile 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
10 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
11 Temuco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Santiago Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Palestino 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
14 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
