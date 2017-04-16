Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Mattersburg 0 Austria Vienna 3

Saturday, April 15

FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SKN St. Polten 0

Rapid Vienna 3 Altach 0

Sturm Graz 1 SV Ried 0

Wolfsberger AC 0 Salzburg 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Salzburg 29 20 5 4 63 18 65

-------------------------

2 Sturm Graz 29 16 3 10 47 27 51

3 Austria Vienna 29 16 2 11 53 42 50

-------------------------

4 Altach 29 15 5 9 41 39 50

-------------------------

5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 29 11 6 12 28 40 39

6 Rapid Vienna 29 8 10 11 40 34 34

7 Wolfsberger AC 29 9 6 14 31 47 33

8 SKN St. Poelten 29 8 7 14 31 48 31

9 Mattersburg 29 8 6 15 28 45 30

-------------------------

10 SV Ried 29 8 2 19 25 47 26

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation