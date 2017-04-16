Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Mattersburg 0 Austria Vienna 3
Saturday, April 15
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 2 SKN St. Polten 0
Rapid Vienna 3 Altach 0
Sturm Graz 1 SV Ried 0
Wolfsberger AC 0 Salzburg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 29 20 5 4 63 18 65
-------------------------
2 Sturm Graz 29 16 3 10 47 27 51
3 Austria Vienna 29 16 2 11 53 42 50
-------------------------
4 Altach 29 15 5 9 41 39 50
-------------------------
5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 29 11 6 12 28 40 39
6 Rapid Vienna 29 8 10 11 40 34 34
7 Wolfsberger AC 29 9 6 14 31 47 33
8 SKN St. Poelten 29 8 7 14 31 48 31
9 Mattersburg 29 8 6 15 28 45 30
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 29 8 2 19 25 47 26
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
247