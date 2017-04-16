Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Brisbane Roar 4 Wellington Phoenix 3
Saturday, April 15
Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 0
Friday, April 14
Melbourne Victory 1 Central Coast Mariners 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 27 20 6 1 55 12 66
2 Melbourne Victory 27 15 4 8 49 31 49
3 Brisbane Roar 27 11 9 7 43 37 42
4 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39
5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 27 8 12 7 35 35 36
6 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 27 8 6 13 41 46 30
8 Central Coast Mariners 27 6 5 16 31 52 23
9 Adelaide United 27 5 8 14 25 46 23
10 Newcastle Jets 27 5 7 15 28 53 22
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0900)
4.7k