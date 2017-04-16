Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Brisbane Roar 4 Wellington Phoenix 3

Saturday, April 15

Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2

Sydney FC 2 Newcastle Jets 0

Friday, April 14

Melbourne Victory 1 Central Coast Mariners 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 27 20 6 1 55 12 66

2 Melbourne Victory 27 15 4 8 49 31 49

3 Brisbane Roar 27 11 9 7 43 37 42

4 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39

5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 27 8 12 7 35 35 36

6 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 27 8 6 13 41 46 30

8 Central Coast Mariners 27 6 5 16 31 52 23

9 Adelaide United 27 5 8 14 25 46 23

10 Newcastle Jets 27 5 7 15 28 53 22

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0900)