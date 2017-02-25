Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 25
Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 2
Friday, February 24
Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50
2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39
3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30
4 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30
5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 5 9 6 24 29 24
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 25 35 22
8 Newcastle Jets 20 5 6 9 26 33 21
9 Central Coast Mariners 20 5 4 11 23 38 19
10 Adelaide United 20 3 5 12 16 37 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United (0850)
Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (1100)
Sunday, February 26
Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
1.2k