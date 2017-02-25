Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 25

Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 2

Friday, February 24

Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50

2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39

3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30

4 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30

5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 5 9 6 24 29 24

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 25 35 22

8 Newcastle Jets 20 5 6 9 26 33 21

9 Central Coast Mariners 20 5 4 11 23 38 19

10 Adelaide United 20 3 5 12 16 37 14

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United (0850)

Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (1100)

Sunday, February 26

Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners (0600)