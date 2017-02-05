Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 1
Saturday, February 4
Melbourne Victory 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Perth Glory 3 Newcastle Jets 2
Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3
Friday, February 3
Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44
2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35
3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28
4 Melbourne City FC 18 7 5 6 28 25 26
5 Perth Glory 18 6 6 6 31 35 24
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 4 9 5 23 27 21
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 18 5 5 8 26 32 20
8 Wellington Phoenix 18 5 4 9 21 26 19
9 Central Coast Mariners 18 4 4 10 21 35 16
10 Adelaide United 18 2 5 11 15 32 11
1-6: Championship play-off
18