Ronda Rousey announces engagement to Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are getting married.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion announced her engagement to Browne in an interview with TMZ on Thursday.

“We’re getting married,” Rousey said. Browne popped the question during a recent vacation in New Zealand.

“We were out under a waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it,” said Browne.

Browne and Rousey’s relationship went public in October 2015 when Browne appeared on “The MMA Hour” after much speculation regarding the connection between the two. The announcement comes with Rousey’s MMA future up in the air after losing her second consecutive fight in a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. But those losses apparently have only strengthened their bond.

Last February, Rousey appeared on “Ellen” several months after suffering her first loss in the UFC to Holly Holm. When discussing her brief contemplation of suicide, Rousey revealed that any thoughts of ending her life were dashed when she considered her future with the man she’s now engaged to.

“To be honest, I looked up and I saw my man, Travis, was standing there,” Rousey said in the interview. “And I looked up at him and I was like, ‘I need to have his babies. I need to stay alive.’ Really, that was it. I haven’t told anybody that. I’ve only told him.”

The pair haven’t announced a date or location for the wedding.

“Soon, but I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” Rousey said. “It could be really easy. I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go and something to eat and some people around.”

While Rousey’s MMA future has been in question, the fighter has continued with her budding acting career and appeared on recent episode of NBC’s “The Blindspot.” As for Browne, he has had some recent struggles in the UFC heavyweight division with losses in five of his last seven fights. He’s currently scheduled to face Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.