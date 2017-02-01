Roger Goodell once again plays loose with the facts

HOUSTON — Sophia Schneider is 13, hails from Kansas and won a contest with the NFL’s Play 60 initiative that deemed her a “Super Kid.” One of the benefits of the job was being able to ask NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a question at his annual “state of the league” news conference. The question was going to be about the NFL’s Play 60 initiative, of course, but still, pretty cool.

When she was given the microphone, Goodell noticeable perked up behind the podium. The session had been tense.

He had already insinuated the reason he had been avoiding going to a New England Patriots home game was a lack of an invitation, although he later backtracked on that. He had already claimed a federal appeals court had “validated” the conclusions of deflate-gate, but the ruling did no such thing and clearly stated that it was offering no opinion on the case or Tom Brady’s guilt.

He had tried to spin the relocation soap opera of the Chargers moving from a beloved home in San Diego to a disinterested one in Los Angeles. He had tried to find solace in the possibly collapsed deal to move the Raiders to Las Vegas.

He fielded questions about why trust had eroded between fans, players and his office. He claimed opposition to a casino company having any ownership role in the Raiders or even the stadium it plays in due to “integrity” concerns despite a host of current owners having stakes in daily fantasy operations.

Soon he would claim ignorance on why President Trump’s name or any questions or answers about him were scrubbed from official NFL transcripts and why a pro-New England Patriots media outlet, Barstool Sports, had its credentials pulled.

Roger Goodell delivered his annual state of the league address prior to Super Bowl LI. (Getty Images)

As media sessions go, this one was combative and direct, although Goodell maintained, per usual, his poise. His answers are often weak of substance. Yet there is no questioning his ability to deliver them with unflappable confidence.

And then Sophia stood up and Goodell looked ready for a softball. Only the Super Kid decided to offer a bit of levity and observation.

“My question is going to seem a lot easier compared to all this madness,” Schneider said.

Plenty of people laughed. Sophia went on to ask a good question about Play 60 and the NFL’s plans to continue to promote healthy lifestyles. She may not have planned to steal the show, but the Super Kid did by breaking it all down so simply.

The ongoing disconnect between the league and its fans, players and occasionally its owners continues. The annual news conference is both useful and useless. Goodell needs to appear available and transparent, but much of what is discussed is spun into well, in Sophia’s parlance, madness.

Goodell, for example, believes fans love Thursday Night Football in part because of the high quality of play. In fact, almost no one believes quality of play isn’t affected from the short week of rest and preparation. How couldn’t it be? Players hate it. Coaches complain about it. We all have eyes. And while a decent number of people may still watch, that is hardly indicative of support for the concept.

Goodell lives in his own bubble and it can be a challenge for anyone outside of it to comprehend it. Once you drill down on his answers, many are circular, confused or flat out false. When asked about not attending a single New England home game in two full seasons – the time since deflate-gate began – Goodell said it had nothing to do with hiding out or discomfort with the Patriots.

“When I get invited back to Foxborough, I will come,” Goodell said.

Wait, the commissioner needs an invitation to attend a game? That can’t possibly be true?

“I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game and I asked Mr. Kraft, he would welcome me back,” Goodell answered later when pressed on it.

