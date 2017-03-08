Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, March 8

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

CRICKET

New Zealand v South Africa, 1st test (to 12)

South Africa bat first in Dunedin

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat in the first test at University Oval in Dunedin against New Zealand, who surprisingly dropped pace spearhead Tim Southee and went with two spinners in Jeetan Patel and Mitchell Santner. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)

India and Australia react to second test thriller

BENGALURU - We bring you news and reaction from both camps after India levelled up the four-test series with Tuesday's victory in a thrilling second test. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect throughout, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, first test, in Galle

Sri Lanka will resume the second day of the opening test against Bangadesh on 321 for four in their first innnings with Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 166. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Mavs’ Nowitzki seeks entry into exclusive club

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, 20 points shy of becoming only the sixth player to reach 30,000 career points, leads the Dallas Mavericks into a clash with the visiting 1Los Angeles Lakers while the Oklahoma City Thunder try to snap a three-game skid in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Canadiens visit Canucks

The Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens put their five-game win streak on the line when they visit the Vancouver Canucks while rookie standout Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22nd)

Netherlands look to advance in WBC

The Netherlands (1-0) and their quartet of Major League Baseball infielders aim to claim a berth in the second round of the World Baseball Classic when they take on Taiwan (0-1) in the four-team Pool A in Seoul, while Japan tries to go to 2-0 in Tokyo when they meet Australia as Cuba (0-1) looks to level their record against China in Pool B. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/ , expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 375 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 kickoffs)

Round of 16 second leg

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Barca bid for historic comeback win

BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Benfica eye another quarter-final

DORTMUND, Germany - Benfica take a 1-0 lead into the second leg as they bid for their third quarter-final spot in six seasons. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BOR-SLB/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 ET, 400 words)

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City v Stoke City

Man City seek to cut Chelsea's lead

LONDON - Third-placed Manchester City attempt to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to eight points with victory over mid-table Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-STO/, expect by 2200 GMT/3:PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Serena withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open due to a left knee injury and as a result will relinquish the world number one tennis ranking to German Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-SERENA/, moved, 300 words)

WTA: Indian Wells. Copy on merit (TENNIS-WOMEN/INDIAN WELLS)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

Wales to name team for Ireland game

CARDIFF – Wales name their team for Friday’s home game against Ireland as they seek to get back to winning ways after losing their last two matches. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/WALES, expect by 1400 GMT/9AM ET, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)