Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Jan 11

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

ZURICH - FIFA voted on Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from its current 32, brushing aside concerns that the expansion would lower the overall standard of the tournament and make it too big and unwieldy. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

African Nations Cup

We continue the countdown to the African Nations Cup finals, which begin in Gabon on Saturday, with all the latest news. (SOCCER-NATIONS/COUNTRY, expect throughout)

NBA

Streaking Celtics visit rival Raptors

The Boston Celtics try to win a season-high fifth consecutive game and move into a share of top spot in the Atlantic when they visit the division-leading Toronto Raptors. (BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-BOS/, expect by 0340 GMT/10:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs, Warriors try to pad conference leads

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors each to pad their respective lead atop the Eastern and Western Conferences when the former visit the Utah Jazz and the latter host the Miami Heat in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

McDavid's Oilers try to tame division-leading Sharks

NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks in a clash of teams battling for top spot in the Pacific division while the Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Original Six rivals in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Radwanska, Wozniacki continue warm-ups for Australian Open

SYDNEY - Second seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland meets Chinese qualifier Duan Yingying, while former world number one Caroline Wozniacki takes on Czech Barbora Strycova in quarter-final action at the Sydney International. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

