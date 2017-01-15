Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Jan 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Premier League
Everton v Manchester City (1330)
Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)
Manchester versus Merseyside on Super Sunday
Liverpool aim to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points but face a tough task at arch-rivals Manchester United whose neighbours City visit Everton trying to boost their title hopes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)
La Liga
Valencia v Espanyol (1100)
Celta Vigo v Alaves (1515)
Granada CF v Osasuna (1730)
Sporting Gijon v Eibar (1730)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)
Unbeaten Real look to open gap with Sevilla
MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid, on a record unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions, visit title challengers Sevilla hoping to open a seven-point gap over Jorge Sampaoli's side, who they knocked out of the King's Cup in midweek. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Serie A (1400 unless stated)
Cagliari v Genoa (1130)
Lazio v Atalanta Bergamo
Napoli v Pescara
Sampdoria v Empoli
Sassuolo v Palermo
Udinese v AS Roma
Fiorentina v Juventus (1945)
Juventus face tricky visit to unpredictable Fiorentina
MILAN - Serie A leaders Juventus will hope to catch Fiorentina off guard in Turin, while second-placed AS Roma, four points off top spot, visit Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/, (PIX) expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)
Ligue 1
Nice v Metz (1400)
Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)
Ligue 1 leaders Nice welcome Metz, Monaco at Marseille
PARIS - Leaders Nice host Metz, while second-placed Monaco travel to Olympique de Marseille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)
Algeria v Zimbabwe (1600)
Senegal v Tunisia (1900)
Favourites begin bid for cup success
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon - Two of the tournament favourites make their Group B bow with Algeria facing Zimbabwe followed by a potentially tougher match for Senegal against former champions Tunisia. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
TENNIS
Australian Open (to 29)
Nadal, Kerber preview action at Melbourne Park
MELBOURNE - Former champion Rafa Nadal and women's holder Angelique Kerber are among leading players facing the media at Melbourne Park on the eve of the year's first grand slam. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom, 400 words)
CRICKET
New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)
Latham to build New Zealand's reply against Bangladesh
WELLINGTON - Opening batsman Tom Latham anchored New Zealand's reply to Bangladesh's mammoth first innings of 595 for eight declared as he scored his sixth test century with his goal to continue his run of form on the fourth day of first test at the Basin Reserve. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)
Australia add Swepson, Agar for India tour
MELBOURNE - Australia have included the uncapped Mitchell Swepson and recalled Ashton Agar to a four-strong spin-bowling unit for the test tour of India starting in February. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SQUAD, moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)
Australia v Pakistan, second ODI (from 0320)
Pakistan searching for first win of Australia tour
MELBOURNE - Pakistan are still searching for their first win on their tour of Australia after being whitewashed in the preceding test series and going down in the first of the five one-day international series in Brisbane. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)
India v England, first ODI (from 0800)
Kohli starts stint as India's ODI captain
PUNE, India - India begin a new era under Virat Kohli, who was appointed limited-overs captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down. England, who lost the test series 4-0, hope for a change of fortune in the first of three one-day internationals. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii
Third round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)
European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg
Storm chaser McIlroy in South African Open contention
JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy is three shots behind leader Graeme Storm from England going into the final round of the European Tour's South African Open at the Glendower Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)
NHL
Crosby's Penguins visit Red Wings
Sidney Crosby will try to add to his NHL-leading 26 goals when his Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings while the Minnesota Wild, on the heels of the Central-leading Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Dallas Stars in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
NBA
Clippers face Lakers in battle of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Clippers, trying to make up ground in the NBA's ultra-competitive Western Conference, will try to push their winning streak to six games when they face intra-city rival Los Angeles Lakers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-LAL/, expect by 2345 GMT/6:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Spurs set for clash with Suns, Bulls host Pelicans
The San Antonio Spurs, in a battle for top spot in the Western Conference, visit the Phoenix Suns while the struggling Chicago Bulls try to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
ATHLETICS
Kenyan athletes discuss efforts to wipe out doping
ELDORET, Kenya - Leading Kenyan athletes and experts meet to work on an initiative that the authorities hope will eradicate doping in the East African nation, which has been plagued by a series of scandals in the sport. (SPORT-DOPING/KENYA, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Isaack Omulo, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
