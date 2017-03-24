Report: Tony Romo believes it's Texans or retirement in 2017

Is it really Houston or Bust for Tony Romo?

The quarterback is in an odd limbo right now – he’s not wanted by the Dallas Cowboys, who have already found his replacement, but the Cowboys have yet to release him. Romo, who will be 37 in April, understandably wants to play for a contending team, which would eliminate a club like San Francisco.

But we’re nearing the end of March and Romo still doesn’t really have a home, though he isn’t the only quarterback with playoff experience who can say that (Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler). Dallas is hoping to trade Romo, but his list of suitors is apparently short.

NFL Network’s Jeff Darlington tweeted on Friday that after talking to sources about Romo, the Denver Broncos “haven’t closed the door” on Romo but they aren’t pursuing him either. So, Darlington wrote, “Romo believes it’s Texans or retirement for 2017.”

Houston is Romo’s preferred landing spot, and a league source said earlier this month that Houston owner Bob McNair is high on bringing Romo to the Texans, and the team would be willing to trade a mid-round pick to Dallas – provided Romo would agree to a new contract.

But one thing that could be influencing Romo’s idea of retiring: television. Fox and CBS are apparently making a strong push to lure the four-time Pro Bowler to a new career as a broadcaster, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported last month that Romo had been offered the chance to anchor NFL and golf shows by one network.