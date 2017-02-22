Tony Romo's future could be revealed during NFL scouting combine and here is how he wants the process to play out

With the center of the NFL’s personnel universe shifting toward the annual scouting combine in a couple of weeks, a soon-to-be 37-year-old quarterback is set to take the stage as the biggest story of this young offseason.

What’s next for Tony Romo?

Two sources close to the quarterback said Romo expects to get an answer – likely in the form of an outright release – from the Dallas Cowboys by the conclusion of the combine. The sources said Romo spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the Super Bowl and indicated he wants to be a starter in the NFL next season. Romo made the declaration despite entertaining a “significant” network media overture to anchor football and golf coverage, the sources said. While that media opportunity intrigued Romo, it wasn’t enough to draw him into retirement, one source said.

Tony Romo maintains that he wants to be a starting QB in the NFL. (AP) More

That essentially sums up the past month for Romo and Dallas, with the quarterback declining his opportunity at retirement – much to the chagrin of a Cowboys brain trust that now has to make a difficult business decision. And nobody has been more tortured by it than Jones. It remains to be seen who the heavy will be in the decision, but it will likely be CEO and head of player personnel Stephen Jones, who is well aware of the black-and-white financial mechanics in play.

While Jerry Jones may have trouble letting go, Stephen Jones and assistant director of personnel Will McClay have been laboring for several years to balance a salary cap that has been bloated on the offensive side of the ledger. While it sounds callous given what Romo has meant to the franchise, the reality is Stephen Jones and McClay are staring at their best chance to flush the most burdensome contract of the roster. That it means losing Romo will sting, but it’s something the franchise – and the Jones family – has come to grips with over the past several months.

That leaves Dallas with two scenarios in play as the combine draws near: trading or releasing Romo and taking the full dead-money wallop (saving $5.1 million on the 2017 cap); or releasing him as a post-June 1 cut for book-keeping purposes (saving $14 million on the 2017 cap, but pushing $8.9 of dead money into 2018).

Trading Romo would be ideal for the Cowboys. But the two sources close to Romo said the quarterback prefers to be released, envisioning a scenario in which he can line up suitors and potentially entertain his next destination. The ideal situation, according to the sources close to Romo, would allow the quarterback to have as much time as possible to speak to other teams prior to the start of free agency, which kicks off on March 9.

The only thing that could keep that from happening at this stage would be another NFL team approaching the Cowboys at the combine with a trade offer. But there is still a balancing act within that aspect, as Jerry Jones is expected to entertain only destinations that Romo would approve. That makes a trade tricky – as does Romo’s contract, which is less than ideal for a player who will have seen very little playing time over the past two seasons by the time the 2017 season kicks off.

One way or another, the inevitable conclusion is coming in the next two weeks.

