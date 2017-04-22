Reds hilariously troll Cubs fans with 'Bandwagon Cam'

After 108 years of frustration and disappointment that’s been passed down from generation to generation, Chicago Cubs fans finally got to celebrate a World Series championship last fall.

And to that the rest of baseball says, enough is enough. It’s April now and it’s time to move on, which means Cubs fans are now fair game again for taunts and trolling. It’s just a different form of taunting and trolling now that the Cubs have actually won.

The Cincinnati Reds gave us a good taste of that on Friday night when they presented a hilarious “Bandwagon Cam,” which zeroed in on fans at the Great American Ballpark all decked out in Cubs gear and especially those wearing hot selling jerseys.



The Reds were not gentle on these carefully selected fans, placing messages such as “Doesn’t know who Ernie Banks is” and “Life long Cubs fan since 2016” under the images.

Cubs fans react to being featured on the Reds “Bandwagon Cam.” (Reds on Twitter) More

The Cubs fans seemed to be good sports too. At least the ones aware they were being trolled.

This was the greatest thing the @Reds have ever done???? pic.twitter.com/2QKl1BZhRS — Austin Griffiths (@Griffa11) April 22, 2017





Well done, Reds. Well done.

One thing Cubs fans will have to get used to now is getting the last laugh. That’s rarely been the case in the past, but it was last season and it was again on Friday night. After Anthony Rizzo tied the game with a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth inning, the Cubs went on to win 6-5 in 10 innings.

It’s a Cubs world — for now anyway — and though we don’t have to like it, we all have to live with it.

