Predicting The Cowboys 2017 Schedule

With the 2017 NFL schedule set to be released this Thursday, why not try and predict who, when and where the Cowboys will be playing come fall. While we have known the ‘Boys 2017 opponents for some time, the official dates and times will be announced exclusively on NFL Network. As always let me know what you think of the prediction on Twitter @Tigga11 and look for analysis of the real schedule after it is released.

Week 1 – Sunday, September 10th vs. New York Giants

Death, taxes and the Cowboys opening the season with the Giants. Well, thats the way it seems anyway after the past few years. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will get a chance to earn their first victory against New York right off the bat.

Week 2 – Sunday, September 17th @ Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)

In this mock schedule I will assume Atlanta opened the season on the road, making this showdown with America’s team the first NFL game in their swanky new stadium. This would be a ratings dream for NBC as the defending NFC champs host the media darling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Week 3 – Sunday, September 24th @ San Fransisco 49ers

After two tough games to start the season the Cowboys should find things a bit easier during their trip to the Bay area. Quite possibly needing a W to avoid an 0-3 start.

Week 4 – Sunday, October 1st vs. L.A. Rams

Back at home after two road games, Dallas takes on a perceived below average Rams team looking for back to back wins in California.

Week 5 – Sunday, October 8th vs. Washington Redskins

The historic rivalry takes place in Big D the first go around in 2017. Kirk Cousins has had some success against the Cowboys statistically in the past, but how much will the loss of Desean Jackson and Pierre Garcon hurt?

Week 6 – Monday, October 16th @ Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

Arizona has been a house of horrors for the Cowboys in the past, but this is a new team so let’s hope for new results. This would be the Cowboys second nationally televised game of the season.

Week 7 – Sunday, October 22nd vs. LA Chargers

Another game the Cowboys should win on paper, but Phillip Rivers loves the big stage and just seems too fitting for him to have a big game in Dallas.

Week 8 – Sunday, October 29th @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)

Ah, a night game in the city of brotherly love, against the Dallas Cowboys, with Halloween on the horizon. I’m sure the Eagle faithful will be on their best behavior.

Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – Sunday, November 12th vs. Green Bay Packers

Not much needs to be said here. The Packers have bounced the Cowboys from the postseason in each of their last two trips, both times in heartbreaking fashion. Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and the guys will have the team ready for this one no doubt.

Week 11 – Sunday, November 19th @ New York Giants

Depending on how week one went, rookies Dak and Zeke could still be looking for their first win against their division rival.

Week 12 – Thursday, November 23rd vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

This one has the potential to be interesting. An AFC opponent could draw a CBS broadcast team. Which in theory means Tony Romo would be back on Thanksgiving day to call the national spotlight game he suited up so many times for as a member of the Cowboys.

Week 13 – Sunday, December 3rd @ Oakland Raiders

Whenever this game is played, I expect there to be a huge number of Cowboy fans. Dallas has a vast fanbase in California, and Raider fans aren’t exactly thrilled that their team is bolting for Vegas. The crowd support may not be enough though, as Derek Carr and company appear to be a real Super Bowl contender.

Week 14 – Sunday, December 10th vs. Seattle Seahawks

This matchup could be huge in determining playoff seeding as the season draws to a close.

Week 15 – Sunday, December 17th @ Denver Broncos

A late December trip to the Mile High City brings with it the potential for some seriously bad weather. Throw in the still dangerous Bronco defense and the Cowboys will have all they can handle to escape with a win.

