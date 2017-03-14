Power Rankings: Broken part doesn't stop Keselowski from moving to No. 1

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Brad Keselowski (LW: 1): Keselowski looked like he was heading to his second-straight win in 2017 and his second-straight win at Las Vegas. But a broken part — apparently in the right front — meant he was passed by Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with two laps to go.

Perhaps it says something about the strength of Keselowski’s car that he was able to limp his wounded car (he said he had no brakes and it wouldn’t turn) to a fifth-place finish. Granted, the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch didn’t hurt matters in that instance, but Keselowski is worthy of this spot in Power Rankings.

“It’s frustrating, but you put yourself in position to win and good things will happen,” Keselowski said. “That happened to us last week and didn’t happen this week, so you just pick up the pieces and move on. Luckily, they’re really big pieces. We’ve got a lot to be proud of.”

2. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 8): Truex became the first Cup Series driver to win the first two stages of a race and the race itself. Congratulations on your historic achievement, Martin. You will forever be the answer to obscure trivia questions at NASCAR bars in 2025.

In all seriousness, only Truex and Keselowski were deserving of winning Sunday’s race. The two combined to lead 239 of the race’s 267 laps and both ran in the top three for most of the day. The only other driver who led more than five laps was Jimmie Johnson, and his 19 laps led came because of a pit strategy move in the second half of the race.

And the benefit from Keselowski’s misfortune was a bit of a turnaround for Truex, who dominated much more than he won in 2016.

“We definitely had our share of races where we’ve dominated and gave one away and it looked like today was going to be another one of those,” Truex said. “… I hate that he had problems, he was strong and we weren’t going to do anything with him, but then he lost the brakes or something. A little bit of a gift, but we have given some away, so it feels good to come out on the good end for once.”

3. Joey Logano (LW: 4): Like we said after the race on Sunday, there’s no way you can get mad at Logano for what happened at the end of the race. Sure, he could have done a better job of keeping his car under control, but what race car driver hasn’t been aggressive while racing for a position on the final lap? Logano was trying to get to third and had an opening so he went for it.

“We were just racing hard there at the end,” Logano said. “I was underneath him on the backstretch and he tried to crash me into the corner getting underneath Brad there and at that point I was just trying get through the corner. I was sideways all the way through and get into him. Nothing intentional. I understand his frustration, he crashed. The same thing could have happened into [turn] 3 what he did to me.”

4. Kurt Busch (LW: 2): Busch had battery issues throughout Sunday’s race, making Vegas an unhappy homecoming for the Busch brothers. The Daytona 500 champion finished 30th, four laps down and behind drivers like Cole Whitt and Matt DiBenedetto. Busch is also seventh in the points standings after entering Sunday’s race in the top three.

5. Kyle Larson (LW: 5): Speaking of the points standings, Larson is a point away from being the points leader. After finishing second on Sunday, Larson has 131 points, one point fewer than Keselowski. Larson got off to an absolutely horrid start in 2016 before recovering over the summer, so this first 1/12th of the season could be our first evidence of Larson as a true title contender.

6. Chase Elliott (LW: 6): This guy is off to a great start too. Elliott slipped past Busch and Logano as they were tangling in turn 4 and finished fourth. Elliott is just two points behind Larson in the standings thanks to his excellence throughout all three races so far. If Elliott didn’t run out of gas late in the Daytona 500, he’s the points leader.

“I’m really proud of the way we have performed,” Elliott said. “Our it stops have been great, our car has been good, we have been able to run solidly in the top five the past couple of weeks, which is great for me and our team. We’ve just got to keep that going and find that next little bit.”

