NHL Three Stars: Getzlaf dishes assists; Athanasiou, Seguin OT heroes

No. 1 Star: Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks captain handed out four assists in Anaheim’s 6-3 win over the New York Rangers. Patrick Eaves continued his strong play with a pair of goals as the Ducks took over sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division. The four helpers helped Getzlaf reach the 50-assist mark for the seventh time in his career.

No. 2 Star: Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a Sunday matinee because Athanasiou got time and space in overtime, which means bad news for opponents.

No. 3 Star: Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars capitalized on their power play chances when Ales Hemsky tied the game late in the third period and Seguin needed only 20 seconds into overtime to give the visitors a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Honorable Mention: Jimmy Howard made 24 stops to record his third straight win … Detroit has won four of their last six games … Congrats to Devils rookie Blake Coleman for scoring his first NHL goal … The Philadelphia Flyers got six goals from six different players in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Claude Giroux, Jordan Weal and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two points in Philly’s second win over the Penguins this month … The Winnipeg Jets scored on both of their power play opportunities, with Adam Lowry’s tally coming late in the third period to help the Jets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves for the Jets, including this one while lying on the ice:

Did You Know?

Per @EliasSports: Blake Coleman of the @NJDevils is the fourth Texas-born player in NHL history to score vs. DAL (Myers, Leetch, Jones). pic.twitter.com/iJVnMfo8bm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 26, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: New Jersey has now lost 13 of their last 17 games … The Penguins have dropped three in a row and lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season … Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals on 33 shots in his first start since March 7 … Anything coming for this Wayne Simmonds elbow?