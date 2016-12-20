NHL-Highlights of Monday's NHL games

Dec 19 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Monday:

Predators 2, Flyers 1

Filip Forsberg sent the game into overtime and defenseman Ryan Ellis scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 31 shots, including shootout saves on Nick Cousins, Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek to give the Predators their first shootout win of the season. The Predators entered the game as the only NHL team without a victory beyond regulation (0-5).

Defenseman Andrew MacDonald scored the Flyers' only goal, and goaltender Steve Mason stopped 30 of 31 shots, plus two in the shootout.

Ducks 3, Maple Leafs 2

Cam Fowler scored on a power play in the third period to break a tie, and Anaheim held on to defeat Toronto.

The go-ahead goal came soon after Toronto had tied the score at 2 on a goal by Nazem Kadri. Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 33 saves.

Auston Matthews had the other goal for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots in the Maple Leafs' goal.

Flames 4, Coyotes 2

Mikael Backlund, Troy Brouwer and Kris Versteeg scored power-play goals, and a shaky Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his first start in nearly a month as Calgary snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Arizona.

The Coyotes had allowed just three power-play goals on home ice all season -- the fewest in the league -- but the Flames went 3 of 6. They have at least one power-play goal in eight straight games for the first time since 2005, and they have produced 13 power-play goals during that stretch.

Versteeg took a soft pass from Sean Monahan at the right of the net and pushed a puck past Mike Smith (24 saves) for the winner at 12:25 of the third period.

Oilers 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into overtime to give Edmonton a win over St. Louis.

Nugent-Hopkins scored off a pass from Connor McDavid, who earned his league-leading 40th point of the season. It was the sixth time in the Oilers' past nine games that they went to either overtime or a shootout.

St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored his first career goal in his hometown to tie the game at 2-2 at 5:47 of the third period. He deflected a shot by Brandon Davidson past goalie Carter Hutton.

Red Wings at Hurricanes, ppd.

The scheduled game between Detroit and Carolina was postponed after a malfunction with the ice cooling system at PNC Arena.

A broken seal on the main compressor that runs the ice chiller was discovered by arena officials around 6 p.m. EST, about an hour before the scheduled start of the game as the ice rose to an unsafe 30 degrees. The issue ultimately forced the game's postponement.

The leak was fixed around 8:45 p.m., but Carolina president Don Waddell said it would have been more than an hour before the ice would have cooled sufficiently enough for action, pushing the start time past the NHL's rule in which teams can't play back-to-back games in less than 22 hours. Detroit plays at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.