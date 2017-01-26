NBA-Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

Jan 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Basketball Association games on Wednesday:

Kings 116, Cavaliers 112

Arron Afflalo's 3-pointer from the wing gave the Sacramento Kings a 116-112 overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after LeBron James missed a deep 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied the game.

James recorded his second triple-double in as many games with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but the defending champions lost for the sixth time in their last eight games and for the third game in a row.

Kevin Love scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Cleveland, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, but the Cavs shot 17 of 34 from the free-throw line.

DeMarcus Cousins registered 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Kings, who won for the second time in as many games after losing five straight. Darren Collison scored 23 points, and Afflalo added 14.

Thunder 114, Pelicans 105

Russell Westbrook surpassed Larry Bird for fifth place in NBA history with his 60th career triple-double -- 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists -- to power Oklahoma City past New Orleans.

It was Westbrook's 23rd triple-double of the season and second in three victories over the Pelicans in 2016-17.

New Orleans played the second half without Anthony Davis, who reinjured his right thigh late in the second quarter and finished with eight points and five rebounds. The Pelicans were led by guard E'Twaun Moore with 18 points.

Heat 109, Nets 106

Okaro White hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining as Miami stormed back late in the fourth quarter and rallied for a victory over Brooklyn.

White, whose first 10-day contract expires Thursday, was in the game at crunch time for the second night in a row and capped the comeback from an 18-point deficit as the Heat won their season-high fifth in a row.

Miami's Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. Wayne Ellington added 20 points and Goran Dragic contributed 17 for the Heat, who outscored Brooklyn 38-17 in the fourth quarter. Brook Lopez scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers for Brooklyn.

Celtics 120, Rockets 109

Isaiah Thomas scored 11 consecutive Boston points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics came back from 11 points down in the first half to beat Houston, ending a three-game losing streak.

Thomas, notching his 29th straight 20-point game, added nine assists and five rebounds in the win. Jae Crowder had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Boston, and Al Horford contributed 20 points and nine assists.

Houston's James Harden finished with 30 points, 12 assists and six rebounds but turned the ball over seven times and was 3 of 15 from the floor before hitting three late baskets that didn't matter. He was 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Hawks 119, Bulls 114

Atlanta hung around just long enough to surge past Chicago. Despite trailing for three-plus quarters, the Hawks got hot late in the fourth for their third win against the Bulls in as many games this season and seventh straight victory against Chicago overall.

Dennis Schroder had 24 points, Paul Millsap had 21 and Thabo Sefolosha had 18 to lead Atlanta, which had six players finish in double-figure scoring.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 40 points, and Dwyane Wade had 33 for Chicago, which was looking for a third straight win.

Warriors 113, Hornets 103

Kevin Durant scored 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and Golden State beat Charlotte.

Stephen Curry was also outstanding in his annual homecoming game, finishing with 28 points. He hit two 3-pointers in the final four minutes, and his 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining pushed the lead to 12 and was the final dagger.

The Warriors also got 19 points from Klay Thompson and 13 from Draymond Green. Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 26 points.

76ers 114, Bucks 109

Gerald Henderson scored 20 points off the bench and Nerlens Noel posted a double-double as Philadelphia blew a double-digit lead but rallied over the final minute for a victory over Milwaukee.

Playing without Joel Embiid or Jahlil Okafor for the second straight night, the Sixers struggled to contain Bucks center Greg Monroe, who led Milwaukee with 28 points and scored eight in the final quarter.

