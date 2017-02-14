As beautiful a game that hockey is most of the time, the ugly side of the sport has once again reared its ugly head.

Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist is facing a lengthy suspension after he nearly decapitated Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon with a nasty, pitchfork-style spear in the opening period of Minnesota’s 6-3 win on Sunday.

Nyquist was given only a four-minute double-minor, but was contacted by the NHL’s player safety department following the game and offered an in-person hearing—meaning a suspension of at least six games is imminent. He has since declined the offer and will phone in for a hearing with the league on Wednesday.

As a reminder how nasty the game can be, here’s a look at the most vicious stick-swinging incidents in NHL history:

Marty McSorley on Donald Brashear

During a March 2000 game between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks, Marty McSorley chased down Donald Brashear and delivered a vicious two-hander to the side of Brashear’s head. The case was tried in a British Columbia court where McSorley received an 18-month conditional discharge after being found guilty of assault with a weapon. McSorley also lost over $100,000 in pay as he was suspended for the final 23 games of the season.

Jesse Boulerice on Ryan Kesler

As an October 2007 game between the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers was winding down with the Flyers leading 8-2, Flyers’ Jesse Boulerice attacked Canucks forward Ryan Kessler with a devastating cross-check to the face. Kesler would return the next game after only receiving a swollen jaw and bruising to the face, while Boulerice was suspended 25 games by the NHL.

The most recent stomach-turning slash came just prior to last season’s playoffs. Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith connected with a wild, one-handed slash to the head of Minnesota forward Charlie Coyle. The All-Star received a six-game suspension from the NHL in March 2016, which caused him to sit the final five regular season game plus the club’s first playoff game against St.Louis—a series they went on to lose in seven games.

Chris Simon on Ryan Hollweg

With less than seven minutes remaining in the third period of a game between the Islanders and the New York Rangers in March 2007, Chris Simon went ballistic and delivered a hybrid swinging cross-check to the head of Rangers forward Ryan Hollweg. Simon, who had a notoriously bad temper, was suspended for 25 games by the league in what was the seventh suspension of his career.

Brad May on Steve Heinze

During the third period of a November 2000 game against the Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes forward Brad May coasted towards Steve Heinze and hit him with a blindside slash to the back of the head. Despite how brutal this looked at first glance, Heinze was not seriously injured and, after some stitches, returned to the ice. May received a 10-game suspension (the first suspension of his career) and forfeited nearly $120,000 in salary as a result.

Alexander Perezhogin on Garrett Stafford

Though this incident occurred in the AHL, it stands as possibly the most vicious stick attack ever in a professional hockey game. As Hamilton Bulldogs forward Alexander Perezhogin and Cleveland Barons defenceman Garrett Stafford battled in front of the net during a 2004 playoff series, Perezhogin turned around and delivered a sickening baseball swing that connected to the face of Stafford, who was convulsing on the ice and reportedly suffered a seizure. Perezhogin missed his team’s five remaining games and was suspended for the entire 2004-05 season.

Some other notable stick-swinging incidents include Philadelphia Flyers’ Dave Brown receiving a 15-game suspension in November 1987 for cross-checking Tomas Sandstrom of the New York Rangers and breaking his jaw, while Dino Ciccarelli spent one day in jail for striking Maple Leafs defenceman Luke Richardson in the head with his stick during a game in 1988.