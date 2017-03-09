MLB season preview: Rebuilding White Sox focused on shaping the future

With the arrival of baseball season we’re previewing each MLB team, from worst to best. We’ll look at their key offseason moves, projected lineup, best and worst possible outcomes, most pressing fantasy question courtesy of our friends at Roto Arcade plus a few other fun things. Our daily series continues with the Chicago White Sox.

It finally happened. The Chicago White Sox traded Chris Sale in December, signaling that they would be rebuilding. Then they turned around and traded Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals. In those two moves, the White Sox went from a middle-of-the-pack AL Central club to a team that’s going to be really fun in a couple of years.

So what does that mean for the present? Well, the White Sox won’t be great in 2017. They may not even be good. But the future should at least show itself, as Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito are expected to contribute on the major-league level this season.

The White Sox may not be done dealing either. Plenty of teams are interested in acquiring Jose Quintana and the return could be big if a contender is needy at the trade deadline. So what we see in 2017 is a White Sox team still trying to shape its future.

ADDITIONS & SUBTRACTIONS

Additions: Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez

Subtractions: Chris Sale, Adam Eaton

After years in limbo, the White Sox finally decided to embrace a full rebuild. Sale and Eaton were shipped out in favor of prospects. The result: For the first time in forever, the White Sox have a top-5 farm system.

While losing Sale and Eaton hurts, the Sox aren’t focused on winning this year. With that said, most of the players they acquired are considered fairly close to the majors. If things break right, the team could return to contention sooner than you think. Though it’s always a risk when prospects are involved. (Chris Cwik)

Jose Abreu remains the key to the White Sox lineup. (AP) More

KEY PLAYER

Jose Abreu is one of the White Sox’s sole sources of offensive power, so all eyes are going to be on him. He’s been a monster at the plate since his debut in 2014, but his home run totals have declined in each year, from 36 to 30 to 25 in 2016. He’s reduced his strikeouts, but pitchers are starting to figure him out. Abreu is the type of talent that the White Sox desperately need during their nascent rebuild, so he needs to figure out a way to keep pitchers guessing. But if he can repeat his .293/.353/.468 batting line, no one is going to complain. (Liz Roscher)

PROJECTED LINEUP & ROTATION

Lineup

1. Charlie Tilson, CF (2 career AB)

2. Tim Anderson, SS (.283/.306/.432, 9 HR, 30 RBI, 10 SB)

3. Jose Abreu, 1B (.293/.353/.468, 25 HR, 100 RBI)

4. Melky Cabrera, LF (.296/.345/.455, 14 HR, 86 RBI, 70 R)

5. Todd Frazier, 3B (.225/.302/.464, 40 HR, 98 RBI, 89 R, 15 SB)

6. Cody Asche, DH (.213/.284/.350, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

7. Geovany Soto, C (.269/.321/.487, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

8. Avisail Garcia, RF (.245/.307/.385, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

9. Yolmer Sanchez, 2B (.208/.236/.357, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

Rotation

1. Jose Quintana (13-12, 3.20 ERA, 208 IP, 181 K)

2. Miguel Gonzalez (5-8, 3.73 ERA, 135 IP, 95 K)

3. Carlos Rodon (9-10, 4.04 ERA, 165 IP, 168 K)

4. James Shields (6-19, 5.85 ERA, 181.2 IP, 135 K)

5. Derek Holland (7-9, 4.95 ERA, 107.1 IP, 67 K)

Youngster Yoan Moncada was Chicago's bounty in the Chris Sale trade. (AP) More