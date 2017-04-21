Michigan Football: Two Wolverines Heading South, Via Mock Draft

A pair of Wolverines could put their cold-weather clothes in storage, if a mock draft put out by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post comes about.

Schad has former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton going to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 22 overall pick in next week's NFL Draft. The Dolphins are one pick behind the local Detroit Lions, in the draft's first round.

Nine picks later, Schad projects hybrid linebacker Jabrill Peppers to just slip into the penultimate pick of the first round, going to the Atlanta Falcons. Although Peppers is listed as "Julius" in this rendering, the Michigan standout is getting more respect out of NFL owners, although he's not a sure bet for the first round.

Here's a look at Schad's projections.

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday, April 27.

