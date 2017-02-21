Marner on IR; Zadorov out; evolution of the goalie mask (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Nikita Zadorov is out for the season with a fractured ankle after colliding with one of his Colorado Avalanche teammates during practice. [Avs]

• Trade market, playoff push and pending free agents complicate Tampa Bay Lightning’s decisions per GM Steve Yzerman. [Tampa Bay Times]



• Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka talks about trading Michael Stone to the Calgary Flames. [Arizona Sports]

• Return of the Goat. The Toronto Maple Leafs call up Frederik Gautheir to replace Mitch Marner who was placed on IR with an upper body injury. [Leafs]

• The NHL’s new Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Browning offers insight into the league’s plan to grow: get younger fans. Technology will be key in achieving this. [Wall Street Journal]

• ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ holds special meaning for Tommy Wingels. He was one of the founding members of the You Can Play Project. [TSN]

• Steve Yzerman reflects on his favorite memory at Joe Louis Arena. [M Live]

• Rumors are between six to eight teams have called the Vegas Golden Knights to begin talking trades. [Sin Bin]

• The match up between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings on Hockey Day in America brought in less than stellar ratings compared to previous years. [Sports Media Watch]

• The New York Islanders are 7-13-14 on the road this season. They have to improve that record if they want to remain in the playoff hunt. [Islanders Insight]

• The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t awful but they’re probably not going to make the playoffs. The organization should make some ‘bold’ trade moves at the deadline. [Sportsnet]

• Players reflect on the ‘patience and perseverance’ they needed to get to and stay in the NHL. [CSN Chicago]

• Ever since Jaromir Jagr made Josh Manson look silly on the ice, the young Anaheim Ducks defenseman has turned on his offensive production. [OC Register]

• Have agents gone too far in trying to sign pre-teen hockey players? [THN]

• The Boston Blades choose not to leave politics at the door and discus topics that could otherwise be seen as divisive for a team. [FanRag Sports]

• It’s been a good year so far for Lara Stadler. She helped the Swiss national team secure a spot in the Olympics and she leads the University of Minnesota Duluth in scoring. [The Ice Garden]

• ‘In defense of the NHL using replay to change offsides calls.’ [Vice Sports]

• The age old question: does the NHL have too many outdoor games? [Post-Gazette]

• Behind the numbers look at the impact of Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. [NHL]

• Fantasy hockey: Previewing the Eastern Conference at the trade deadline. [Dobber]

• For all the hockey history lovers: an evolution of the goalie mask. [Blue Jackets]

• Going from ‘worst to first’ in New Jersey Devils’ jersey history. [Hockey By Design]

• Trying to get the real story behind why Colin Chauk’s jersey was raised to the rafters upside-down. [Journal Gazette]

• Finally, Shane Doan’s game night jersey was unintentionally special. Mike Gartner accidentally signed it and then Doan wore it on the ice. [NHL]

