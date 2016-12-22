Louisville holds off Kentucky in another instant classic

Kentucky and Louisville gave us just about everything Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. They gave us passion and pace; NBA talent and great guard play; runs and responses; dunks and dagger threes.

And in the end, the game gave No. 10 Louisville a 73-70 victory over No. 6 Kentucky, just its second win in the rivalry since John Calipari arrived in Lexington in 2009.

Four days after Wildcat freshmen guards made headlines in arguably the game of the year against North Carolina, it was their Louisville counterparts, and specifically junior point guard Quentin Snider, who won the day.

Snider scored 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including multiple clutch buckets down the stretch, and Kentucky’s Malik Monk missed a contested three with under five seconds remaining as Louisville survived.

Monk, who dropped 47 on North Carolina over the weekend, was plagued by foul trouble early on, and shot just 1-for-9 from beyond the arc. Fellow guard De’Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 21.

Louisville’s Deng Adel complemented Snider with 18 points and six rebounds. Both played 37 minutes.

The game featured 10 ties and nine lead changes, and countless more wild swings in front of a rabid Louisville crowd that rendered many of the arena’s 22,000-plus seats useless.

The opening 20 minutes of the game had a few distinct phases. The first was defined by Kentucky’s up-tempo offense. Fox and the Wildcats threw the ball ahead off both makes and misses, and, much to the ire of Rick Pitino, got to the rim with ease. They needed just 5:08 of game time to reach 17 points.

Louisville’s halfcourt offense and outside shooting kept it in the game, though. The Cardinals shot 5-for-11 from deep in the first half. A Snider triple brought the home team to within three, 17-14, at the first media timeout.

More

The half’s second phase commenced coming out of the timeout. With Louisville able to control Kentucky’s transition offense after the early lapses, the Wildcats went cold from the field and scoreless over a nearly five-minute stretch. With just under nine minutes remaining in the half, and the drought still ongoing, Monk was sent to the bench with his second personal foul. He would sit out the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, Adel heated up for Louisville. The sophomore hit two threes, the second of which gave Louisville its first lead at 22-20. A Snider layup minutes later concluded a 10-0 Cardinals run.

Kentucky’s Derek Willis then ended the drought with a baseline jumper, and the Wildcats found their footing. His three-pointer a few possessions later pulled Kentucky to within two, and a couple free throws and a Fox dunk off a steal regained the lead for the visitors.

The final phase of the half was back-and-forth. The highlight was this Bam Adebayo dunk over Anas Mahmoud, one of the nation’s best shot blockers:





Adebayo had a strong game, going 5-for-6 from the floor for 11 points. He shot just 1-of-6 from the free throw line, however. As a team, Kentucky missed 10 of its 29 attempts from the charity stripe.

Kentucky led by five with just over a minute to go in the half, but Snider scored four consecutive points off high ball screens to cut the deficit to one heading to the locker room.

Louisville started the second half well, especially on the defensive end. Adel had a chance to give the Cardinals a seven-point lead a little more than five minutes in, but he missed his layup. Fox skied for the rebound and floated an outlet pass to Isaiah Briscoe, who completed the four-point swing with a layup of his own and cut the lead to three.

With Louisville again up five, Adebayo threw down another thunderous dunk on Mahmoud:

It's Bam Adebayo's world we are all just living in it….????#CBBhttps://t.co/LAzBWGAGCM — College Bracketz (@CollegeBracketz) December 22, 2016

Read More