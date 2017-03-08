Letang to miss Pens' trip; Babcock on Wings' streak; McDavid's arrival (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.





• Ahhhh! Little baby goalie pads!

• Kris Letang and Bryan Rust won’t join the Pittsburgh Penguins for their western road trip this week. [Post-Gazette]

• Mike Babcock on the likely end of the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff streak: “Just think about what they’ve been able to do. But what happens is you want to go from that to a bunch of young kids and get going again, and it doesn’t happen and that’s the problem.” [Detroit News]

• Ben Bishop talks about his move to the Los Angeles Kings and his displeasure with how the goaltending situation in Tampa evolved this season. [ESPN.com]

• Connor McDavid has received plenty of advice along the way from some of the NHL’s greatest. [SI.com]

• Don’t bet on a Boston Bruins collapse under Bruce Cassidy. [WEEI]

• Ryan Spooner is out indefinitely for the Bruins with a concussion. [Bruins]

• The New York Rangers have inked 2016 third-rounder Sean Day to an entry-level deal. [Rangers]

• This is why Dan is good at the satire game: “NHL to permanently retire No. 66 in honor of Josh Ho-Sang” [Lighthouse Hockey]

• Which NHL teams have the best goaltending outlook? [Sportsnet]

• Which goaltender should the Dallas Stars protect for June’s expansion draft? [Blackout Dallas]

• Darryl Sutter on when he feels is the best time to pull the goalie. [LA Kings Insider]

• Interesting read on why teams should go with four forwards on both power play units. [Hockey Graphs]

• Don’t expect to see Maxim Shalunov with the Chicago Blackhawks any time soon. [Second City Hockey]

• Are you ready to play some forward, Nate Schmidt? [RMNB]

• How should the Vancouver Canucks go forward with a rebuild? [Canuck Way]

• The New York Riveters have signed 2016 No. 1 pick Kelsey Koelzer to play the rest of this NWHL season. [Excelle Sports]

• Ann-Sophie Bettez is the hockey superstar you’ve probably never heard of. [Eyes On the Prize]

• Has Jon Merrill improved on the New Jersey defense? [All About the Jersey]

• If you had to choose one to help your fantasy hockey team would you take Victor Hedman or P.K. Subban? [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, John Tortorella on his “new approach”: