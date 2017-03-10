LeBron turned back the clock to dominate, and the Pistons still beat the Cavs

LeBron James was everywhere and did everything on Thursday, and it just wasn’t enough. (AP)

When the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, LeBron James decided to spend his final regular-season visit to the Palace at Auburn Hills, from which the Pistons will depart this summer, reminding all the Pistons fans in attendance just how much he’s tortured them over the years.

The 32-year-old James looked like he’d turned back the clock 10 years — calling to mind his remarkable performance in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals, when he scored 25 of Cleveland’s final 29 points to help lead the upstart Cavs to an upset of the veteran Pistons — by throwing down dunk after dunk after dunk …

… after dunk after dunk after …

It was a fitting farewell to the gym in which he ascended to a new level of NBA royalty a decade ago. But this time, much to the delight of those Michiganders he’s mystified over the years, the good guys won.





The Pistons weathered a monster LeBron game and some big-time buckets from Kyrie Irving, wresting control of the contest early in the fourth quarter and holding off a late flurry from the Cavs’ top guns to earn a 106-101 victory on Thursday, led by their inside-outside tandem.

Andre Drummond absolutely dominated the glass, outworking Cavs vacuum Tristan Thompson all night and pulling down 16 rebounds (seven on the offensive boards) to go with 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and four assists in 36 minutes. Point guard Reggie Jackson — who missed the start of the season with knee tendinitis and has struggled mightily to regain his rhythm and form, reportedly leading head coach Stan Van Gundy to consider benching his $80 million point guard in favor of reserve playmaker Ish Smith — turned in his third strong game in the last week, scoring 12 of his 21 points and dishing four of his five assists in the fourth quarter to propel the Pistons over the finish line.

Drummond pulled down a big offensive rebound for a putback with just under 3 1/2 minutes to go to put Detroit up seven. Then, he flashed some playmaking skills by coming off a high screen for Jackson, taking a short-roll pass near the free-throw line, and firing the ball to the left corner to a waiting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who drilled a 3-pointer to extend the lead to eight.

After the Cavs cut their deficit to three a minute later, Jackson shook Iman Shumpert off the bounce with a right-to-left crossover, got into the paint, elevated over the outstretched arms of Shumpert and Channing Frye, and splashed through a floater from the right elbow to put Detroit up by five with 55 seconds to go. And it was Jackson who knocked down two free throws with four seconds left to ice the game for the Pistons, who bounced back brilliantly from a bad loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to knock off the defending champs on the back end of a back-to-back.

Caldwell-Pope and Tobias Harris each chipped in 15 points, while second-year forward Stanley Johnson — who, one million lifetimes ago, claimed to be in LeBron’s head — added eight points and five rebounds. The Pistons have now won three of their last four and nine of 14 to improve to 32-33, moving a half-game ahead of the Chicago Bulls into seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

While Detroit seems to be finding its footing as it tries to secure a postseason berth, the conference-leading Cavs are working through a bit of a rough patch. They’ve now lost three straight and four of five to drop to 42-21, just two games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

James authored another mammoth outing, finishing with a game-high 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes for his eighth triple-double of the season (a career high) and the 50th of his illustrious career:

He scored or assisted on 17 points during a 22-5 third-quarter run that put Cleveland on top, 80-73, entering the fourth quarter. But then, after playing all 12 minutes of the third and 30 1/2 of the game’s 36 minutes to that point, LeBron sat down. And, as has been the case all year — and really, ever since he came back to Cleveland — the Cavs just couldn’t hold down the fort with the King on the bench.

