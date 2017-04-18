Leafs fans in delirium; Marchand's scoring struggles (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Auston Mathews’ parents with ‘Dart Guy’ at Game 3. More

• Auston Matthews’ parents met ‘Dart Guy’ at Monday’s Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals Game 3. [The Maz]

• Tyler Bozak’s Game 3 overtime winner sent Maple Leafs fans into delirium. [Sportsnet]

• It was almost a year ago that the lottery ball fell the Maple Leafs’ way. On April 30, 2016, the Leafs won the Matthews sweepstakes. Some 353 days later, hockey’s lovable losers are two wins away from knocking off the No. 1 team in the NHL. [ESPN]

• The Boston Bruins called their Game 3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators “demoralizing and disappointing.” [Bruins Daily]

• As go the Bruins in these playoffs, so goes Brad Marchand. Fair or unfair, the Bruins were victorious in Game 1 when Marchand scored a goal in the third period and they’ve fallen in the past two games while their leading scorer from the regular season has been held off the board. [CSN New England]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• The Capitals “failed to own the big moments” in Game 3 against Toronto. [Washington Post]

• The Chicago Blackhawks blew it after being up 2-0 heading into the third period against the Nashville Predators. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• The Predators all but buried the Blackhawks with their Game 3 win over Chicago. [Tennessean]

• Through three playoff games, it’s pretty clear: the Predators’ offense runs through their top line. [On The Forecheck]

• Downtown Nashville has been painted gold for the Predators’ playoff run. [NHL]

• Three reasons why the Anaheim Ducks were able to come back from a 4-1 Game 3 deficit and beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Ducks are now up 3-0 in their series. [Los Angeles Times]

• Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns haven’t scored at their normal prolific rates through three games of their series. [CSN Bay Area]

• Why has San Jose captain Joe Pavelski struggled in this playoff series against the Oilers? [Oilers Nation]

• The Ottawa Senators bailed out goaltender Craig Anderson in their Game 3 win over Boston. [Ottawa Sun]

• If the New York Rangers want to have any shot in their series against the Montreal Canadiens, they’re going to need to play to their strengths. [Sports Illustrated]

• Where is the Rangers’ killer instinct? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Canadiens coach Claude Julien is sticking with his winning formula for Tuesday’s Game 4. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky needs to be better for his team to have a chance to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blue Jackets are down 0-3 in their first-round series. [Union and Blue]

• A feature on the people who drive the Madison Square Garden Zambonis. [The Guardian]

• Looking at the history of the hockey sweater. [Last Word on Hockey]

Read More