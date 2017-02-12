Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo passengers in car accident

De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo, both freshman basketball players at the University of Kentucky, were involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon, Lex18 reports.

A UK spokesperson says that Fox and Adeboyo were both uninjured. The players were passengers in the car and were on their way to campus for a team meeting. Police confirmed to Lex18 that because neither player was driving, they were able to call another ride and attend the meeting and spoke with police at the Joe Craft Center.

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

Fox is averaging 5.4 assists per game this season and is the team’s second leading scorer, putting up 15.7 points per game. Adebayo is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 boards per game. The Wildcats sit at 20-5 on the season.