It's official: Ben Simmons will not play for the 76ers this season

Philadelphia 76ers fans displeased that the team shipped center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks before Thursday’s trade deadline, while failing to find a new home for big man Jahlil Okafor despite months and months of rumors, got served another cup of cold coffee on Friday morning.

General manager Bryan Colangelo announced that Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, will not suit up for the Sixers this season, and will be shut down due to continued complications in his ongoing recovery from surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot:

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Colangelo: Simmons' bone not fully healed, will sit out the remainder of the season. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) February 24, 2017





"The scan indicated there's not full healing in the bone," Bryan Colangelo on Ben Simmons' status. Next scan will occur in one month. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017





#Sixers BC: 'It's not the way you want to start your career, but it happens. We're not excited about the news today.' — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) February 24, 2017





Bryan Colangelo says the Sixers "will talk about" having Ben Simmons a part of the Sixers' summer league contingent. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017





Colangelo on Simmons: "He's heartbroken. Wants to play, be out there. It's eating him alive, I'm sure." Team plans to help him through this. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) February 24, 2017





After undergoing surgery to repair the fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot back in late September, the former LSU standout was expected to be sidelined for about three months. Philly head coach Brett Brown initially pegged Simmons’ return at somewhere around January before walking that back, saying he’d gotten a bit too excited at the possibility of having his prized freshman on the floor.

Simmons continued to work his way back, shedding a walking boot, returning to the floor for non-contact work and eventually reportedly progressing to 5-on-5 drills. His highly anticipated arrival as Philly’s jumbo-sized point forward of the future gave Sixers fans another cause for excitement in a season that’s seen the long-awaited unveiling of Rookie of the Year favorite Joel Embiid and dynamite Croatian forward Dario Saric, who have helped spark an invigorating overall improvement that has the squad entering the final third of the season at 21-35, more wins than they’ve managed in a full campaign in four years.

On Jan. 19, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that Simmons’ “foot has completely healed,” and that, while there still remained “the possibility that Simmons sits the entire season,” the 20-year-old Australian playmaker had “a chance to take the hardwood near March.” An alleged “final scan” of the foot came days later, and while the Sixers declined to update Simmons’ timetable, they did suggest he was continuing to heal and progress as expected.

But rumblings began to circulate just before the All-Star break that Simmons might not make his pro debut this season. Philly head coach Brett Brown saying Simmons “is moving forward but it’s at a very slow pace, our pace,” and that “to say that we believe he’s going to be ready for 5-on-5 during the All-Star break would be misleading.”

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

That update was followed by a report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the purported “final” CT scan on Jan. 23 showed that Simmons’ injured right foot “was not fully healed,” with an inside portion of the bone not fully mended.

“We continue to monitor the recovery of Ben’s injury and are employing a conservative and thoughtful approach to his rehabilitative program, basing his return to full basketball activity on the advice and direction of medical professionals,” Colangelo said in a Feb. 17 statement. “His next CT scan is scheduled for February 23, after which our medical team will thoroughly review and evaluate his status moving forward. Ben’s long-term health remains our primary concern.”

That scan came Thursday, and the early reports suggested Sixers fans brace for bad news …

Hearing that Simmons CT scan didn't go as planned today and his season is very much in doubt #Sixers — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 24, 2017

Read More