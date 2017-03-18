Missed call, technical foul on Chris Collins submarine Northwestern's comeback bid

SALT LAKE CITY — Already stomping mad after several borderline calls went against his team, Northwestern coach Chris Collins couldn’t take another one.

Collins ran onto the floor wildly gesturing for goaltending after Gonzaga’s Zach Collins rejected Dererk Pardon’s dunk attempt with one hand through the rim.

The technical foul Collins received proved to be maybe the biggest play of Gonzaga’s 79-73 second-round victory over Northwestern on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Collins was correct that goaltending should have been called, but his exuberance pointing it out short-circuited the Wildcats’ momentum and cost his team dearly.

Northwestern's coach got a tech for this, but he has a point





The NCAA later admitted that the referees erred. “Article 2.a.3 states that basket interference occurs when a player reaches through the basket from below and touches the ball before it enters the cylinder,” an official statement read. But the admission of the mistake will be little consolation for Collins and Northwestern.

Had Pardon’s dunk counted, ninth-seeded Northwestern would have sliced top-seeded Gonzaga’s 18-point halftime lead to three with five minutes to go. Instead Nigel Williams-Goss sank two free throws to push the lead to seven and the Wildcats instead never got within five again until less than 20 seconds remained.

The critical technical foul provided a bitter ending to what was otherwise the sweetest season in Northwestern basketball history. The Wildcats ended their 78-year NCAA tournament drought, won a first-round game against Vanderbilt and stormed back from a nightmare start to push one-loss Gonzaga to the final minute.

Bryant McIntosh scored 13 of his 20 points after halftime to fuel the Northwestern rally and Vic Law had 15 of his 18 in the second half as well. Williams-Goss had 14 of his 20 points in the first half to help Gonzaga build its lead and Zach Collins’ second-half performance at both ends was critical in helping the Zags keep it.

Gonzaga’s victory ensured that Mark Few and his staff would not leave Salt Lake City with a sickening case of déjà vu. The only other time the Zags received a No. 1 seed, they were abruptly ousted in the second round in this same arena by a Final Four-bound Wichita State team that knocked down 14 threes that day.

The biggest difference between that Gonzaga team and this one is the way this year’s Zags defend. That team surrounded Kelly Olynyk with a deep frontcourt and an array of shooters, but this team can string together stops the way that one never could.

Przemek Karnowski clogs the paint and protects the rim. Johnathan Williams, Collins and Killian Tillie are mobile big men able to effectively switch onto smaller, quicker players. And no matter what combination of guards Gonzaga throws out there, all of them are better suited to keeping opposing players out of the lane.

That defensive prowess was on display in the first half as Gonzaga held Northwestern to just eight points in the game’s first 12 minutes and just 20 by halftime. The Zags will need a similar effort Thursday in San Jose as they take on fourth-seeded West Virginia with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line.

