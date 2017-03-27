Hours after hitting game-winning shot, UNC's Luke Maye receives standing ovation at 8 a.m. class

Sometimes when you watch a big game like Sunday’s Elite Eight thriller between North Carolina and Kentucky, you forget that these guys really are students.

UNC’s Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot in the final second to send his team to the Final Four. And just after 8 a.m. the next morning back in Chapel Hill — a little more than 12 hours after hitting the shot of his life at FedEx Forum in Memphis — Maye strolled into his business class. Naturally, he received a standing ovation from his fellow students.





That’s pretty cool. I don’t think anybody would have given Maye any grief for sleeping in a little bit on a Monday morning, especially after what was probably a fairly late night of traveling back to campus.

Maye, a sophomore who began his career as a walk-on, emerged as a valuable bench option for the Heels this season and has been playing at a high level throughout the tournament. He notched a career-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds in UNC’s Sweet 16 win over Butler. It took just two days to set a new career-high, as his 18-foot game-winner gave him 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting against the Wildcats.

His clutch shot even attracted the attention of another famous No. 32 — Duke legend and fellow Kentucky killer Christian Laettner, who famously drilled a game-winner as time expired 25 years ago Tuesday.

Luke my son…May the force of the #32 be with you. #uncdownsthecats #theshotlives — Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) March 27, 2017





Now the names Maye and Laettner are tied at the hip in college basketball history.

