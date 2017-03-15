Home of LaVar Ball burglarized Tuesday night

The home of UCLA star Lonzo Ball’s father was broken into Tuesday night.

LaVar Ball, the father of Lonzo, a projected NBA lottery pick who led the nation in assists per game this season, told ESPN Wednesday that the Chino Hills, California, house was burglarized while he attended the high school playoff game of his other two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Wednesday on “SportsCenter,” LaVar said a window was broken but “everybody’s alright.” A family representative told ESPN that neighbors called police “after hearing noises” at the house around 8 p.m. It did not appear that any items were taken, the representative said, but TMZ reported that police “saw a pile of Ball family belongings in the center of the home as if they’d been rounded up.”

“Chino Hills has the best neighborhood watch in the world,” LaVar Ball said on “SportsCenter.” “As soon as you bust a window, they’re calling in police. That’s all they did was break a window. I wish I was there. It ain’t hard to get in my house. It’s hard to get out.”

Lonzo Ball and UCLA, the No. 3 seed in the South Region, will take on No. 14 seed Kent State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday night in Sacramento. While Lonzo will head to the NBA at the conclusion of the season, LiAngelo has signed to play with the Bruins next fall. Additionally, LaMelo, who made headlines by dropping an eye-popping 92 points in a game in February, is committed to UCLA as a member of its 2019 recruiting class.

As the Ball brothers continue to excel on the court, it has been LaVar making headlines in recent weeks off the court. Notably, the elder Ball recently told USA Today he would have beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one “back in (his) heyday.” In the same article, LaVar said he believes his three sons are worth a $1 billion marketing deal.

