Greg Cosell's Week 16 Review: Aaron Rodgers and Packers' versatility making it tough on defenses

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for an NFC North championship showdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, we can see how their offense has evolved in recent weeks.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing very well, as everyone knows by now. There have also been some strategic wrinkles that have helped the passing game click.

The Packers are doing more with different formations, which have created matchup issues for opposing defenses. Tight end Jared Cook returned from injury and the Packers are using him practically anywhere in the formation. Receiver Jordy Nelson has also moved around. About 30 percent of his targets this season have come out of the slot. He’ll line up as the traditional slot when the Packers have two receivers to a side, or as the inside slot in a trips set.

Here’s an example of how the Packers use Cook. The Packers came out in a 3×1 set, with three receivers to one side and Cook as the “X iso” to the other side. The Vikings had cornerback Trae Waynes matched up man-to-man on Cook, a tough matchup because of Cook’s size. Cook made an outstanding catch against Waynes’ excellent coverage for 30 yards. That’s the value of Cook and what he brings to Green Bay’s passing game.

Note the formation and personnel grouping on that play. The Packers used a “01” personnel package on this play (and at other times last week) with Davante Adams offset in the backfield. That presents matchup issues for the defense, especially for nickel defenses in man coverage. The Packers can run this set effectively because of Cooks’ versatility.

Cook can line up just about anywhere, and because of that the Packers have the freedom to move Nelson around too. Having the dangerous Nelson line up at the inside slot creates a coverage issue. The Lions will have to figure out how to handle Green Bay’s formation versatility.

Here’s a way Nelson and his alignment impacted the Vikings’ coverage last week. Nelson, from the inside slot, ran a deep over route to occupy back-side safety Andrew Sendejo in “quarters” zone coverage (four defensive backs each responsible for a quarter of the deep part of the field), and Adams ran the dig route in front of the front-side safety Harrison Smith. Rodgers, in good rhythm, threw it to Adams for 19 yards on the dig route in the intermediate void in the “quarters” coverage.

